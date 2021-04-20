Published: 9:26 AM April 20, 2021

From left, Tim Swallow, group manager for sport and fitness at Colchester Borough Council, Councillor Theresa Higgins, Portfolio Holder for Commercial Service at the council and Scott Russell, co-founder of Paddy and Scott's Picture: NORTHERN GATEWAY/PADDY & SCOTT'S - Credit: Northern Gateway/Paddy & Scott's

A Suffolk-based coffee shop chain is opening its first outlet in Colchester as a multimillion pound sports complex is launched in the town.

Paddy & Scott’s is set to join Colchester’s Northern Gateway Sports Park when it opens its doors on April 26.

The chain’s managing director Jon Reed said they were “very excited” to be part of the new £28.8m sports facility off junction 28 of the A12.

Daniel Petts, catering manager at the Northern Gateway Sports Park - Credit: Northern Gateway/Paddy & Scott's

The multi-sports complex features a one-mile floodlit cycle track inside a 76-acre sport and leisure facility also includes a learn to ride facility and cycle pump track for children, 3G pitches, grass rugby pitches, a multi-use sports centre, indoor cricket, badminton, and futsal.

There is also a fitness suite, exercise and dance studios, an interactive velo studio — as well as the new Paddy & Scott’s café manned by a team of baristas.

Mr Reed said: “We are very excited to be joining the Northern Gateway Sports Park when it opens in April. It’s going to be a landmark destination for the region with some fantastic facilities. It’s great to be a part of something that links to health, sustainability and well-being.”

From left, Councillor Theresa Higgins, Portfolio Holder for Commercial Service at Colchester Borough Council being served by Chloe Harvey of Paddy & Scott's - Credit: Northern Gateway/Paddy & Scott's

Councillor Theresa Higgins, Colchester Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Commercial Services, said: “We’re delighted that Paddy and Scott’s have chosen this great location to open their first café in Colchester and I would like to welcome them to the Northern Gateway Sports Park family.

“Their passion for health and sustainability perfectly complements what we want to create for Colchester at the Sports Park — a location to encourage healthy, active lifestyles.”

