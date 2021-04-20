Coffee chain boss ‘excited’ as new outlet launched in north Essex
- Credit: Northern Gateway/Paddy & Scott's
A Suffolk-based coffee shop chain is opening its first outlet in Colchester as a multimillion pound sports complex is launched in the town.
Paddy & Scott’s is set to join Colchester’s Northern Gateway Sports Park when it opens its doors on April 26.
The chain’s managing director Jon Reed said they were “very excited” to be part of the new £28.8m sports facility off junction 28 of the A12.
The multi-sports complex features a one-mile floodlit cycle track inside a 76-acre sport and leisure facility also includes a learn to ride facility and cycle pump track for children, 3G pitches, grass rugby pitches, a multi-use sports centre, indoor cricket, badminton, and futsal.
There is also a fitness suite, exercise and dance studios, an interactive velo studio — as well as the new Paddy & Scott’s café manned by a team of baristas.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Reed said: “We are very excited to be joining the Northern Gateway Sports Park when it opens in April. It’s going to be a landmark destination for the region with some fantastic facilities. It’s great to be a part of something that links to health, sustainability and well-being.”
Councillor Theresa Higgins, Colchester Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Commercial Services, said: “We’re delighted that Paddy and Scott’s have chosen this great location to open their first café in Colchester and I would like to welcome them to the Northern Gateway Sports Park family.
“Their passion for health and sustainability perfectly complements what we want to create for Colchester at the Sports Park — a location to encourage healthy, active lifestyles.”
Most Read
- 1 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
- 2 Theft of historic Royal Mail post boxes 'a worrying trend'
- 3 'We can look forward to the transfer window' - Cook on summer plans
- 4 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
- 5 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
- 6 Dog walker in his 60s assaulted at Stour Valley beauty spot
- 7 Plans for new KFC and Starbucks refused
- 8 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
- 9 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
- 10 Stephen Ward on play-offs belief, Cook's criticism and his future