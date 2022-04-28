News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Quench your thirst as bar launches tasting sessions

Toby Lown

Published: 1:36 PM April 28, 2022
Bar manager at Pallet, Ella Gill

Bar manager at Pallet, Ella Gill - Credit: Pallet Bar

Gin, beer and wine produced by local businesses will be central to a new series of tasting events held at a Stowmarket bar.

The Pallet Bar, has announced three tastings throughout May where it will showcase some of the businesses it stocks. 

The first event, on Thursday, May 5, is a gin tasting session with Suffolk Distillery (£24pp), followed by a beer tasting event with Humber Doucy Brewery, on Thursday, May 12 (£24pp), with the last session being a wine tasting event with DJ wines, on May 26 (£18pp).

Humber Doucy beers on shelf

Humber Doucy Brewery will be at the Pallet Bar on May 12. - Credit: Pallet Bar

DJ Wines on a shelf

DJ Wines has teamed up with the bar for a tasting event in May. - Credit: Pallet Bar

General manager of the Pallet Bar, Ella Gill, said: "The majority of our drink tastings will include an introduction into the company background, along with their drinks included in the price for you to enjoy whilst discussing them with the host."

To book on to any of the events you can email Pallet Bar at: info@palletbar.co.uk or by visiting the bar, in Old Fox Yard, Stowmarket. 

More information about Pallet Bar can be found here.

Suffolk Distillery gins on shelf

May's events at the Pallet Bar kick off with a gin tasting session with Suffolk Distillery. - Credit: Pallet Bar


