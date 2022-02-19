Town centre set for Papa John's pizza takeaway

The old Ponden Home store could become a pizza takeaway - Credit: Richard Cornwell

An empty town centre shop in Felixstowe could be given a new lease of life by reopening as a hot food takeaway.

American pizza chain Papa John's (GB) Ltd has applied for permission for a new outlet in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

The premises were previously occupied by home store Ponden Home Interiors, which decided to close after the winter lockdown ended last year.

The store had been in operation for many years, selling curtains and bedding and other home fittings.

Papa John's is seeking consent from East Suffolk Council to change the use of the premises to a food takeaway and plans to update the exterior with a new shopfront.

It would create 20 new jobs.

Pegasus Group, for Papa John's, said: ".It is proposed that the hot food takeaway and pizza delivery use would operate from 11am to 11pm Sundays to Thursdays and 11am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. It is considered that the proposed opening hours are consistent with the unit’s town centre location and surrounding uses."

Felixstowe Town Council has recommended approval.



