Plans for Papa John's takeaway in Suffolk town recommended for green light

The Papa John's would be located next to Stowmarket's PureGym Local, in Gipping Way. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a Papa John's in Stowmarket have been recommended for approval.

The pizza chain's plans are set to be discussed on Wednesday (October 26) at the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee.

The takeaway would be located next to PureGym Local, in Gipping Way - and be open from 11am to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 11am to 2am Thursday to Saturday if approved.

A customer reception area and sales counter - and a rear kitchen area - are included in the plans alongside some existing service doors being replaced by a new shop front and entrance to the takeaway.

The planning officer's report - which recommends granting planning permission - suggests that 15-20 jobs would be created and that the plans will "help to support the vitality of the town centre."

It adds: "The site has been vacant since being formally used as Aldi and Poundland. The proposal will bring back the use of a vacant floorspace into a productive economic use."







