Published: 4:34 PM August 6, 2021

A computer-generated image of phase 3 of Jaynic's plans for Suffolk Park on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jaynic

A developer has secured another tenant for a 2m sq ft logistics park at Bury St Edmunds and is planning to build two more warehouses.

Jaynic says it has now pre-let a 76,822sq ft warehouse on Suffolk Park - which lies next to the A14. It would not comment on which parcel company had taken the site but it is thought to be Hermes.

Suffolk is enjoying a warehousing boom as businesses flock to the region to take advantage of its strategic position at relatively low cost.

The developer has applied for detailed planning permission to build two more warehouses at the park measuring 160,000sq ft and 47,000sq ft as it moves into phase 3 of the project.

Jaynic development director Ben Oughton said: “This pre-letting further endorses Suffolk Park as a distribution location with its immediate access to Junction 45 of the A14.

"This further letting highlights the strong and sustained demand at Suffolk Park over the last couple of years and has hastened our decision to submit the detailed application for phase three of the development."

Suffolk Park's latest occupier will join Weerts Group, MH Star UK Ltd, Unipart Logistics, Treatt, Sealey and The East of England Ambulance Trust - all of which have taken up space at the site amounting to a total of more than 1.75m sq ft of space.

Jaynic has been constructing bespoke buildings on a design and build basis alongside a rolling programme of speculative development.

It expects continued interest due to the site's proximity to the Port of Felixstowe - the UK's largest container port dealing with 42% of Britain's containerised trade - and its closeness to the A14 corridor which is seen as a strategically important corridor to the Midlands and London via the M11.



