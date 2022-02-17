Hadleigh department store dating back almost 200 years up for sale

Partridges is almost 200 years old - Credit: Archant

A Hadleigh department store believed to date back almost 200 years has been put back on the market.

MW Partridge and Co., which bridges High Street and Magdalen Road in the town, is for sale with Chapman Stickels for £2.25 million.

Previously, the shop was briefly listed on estate agent Chapman Stickels' website in 2020.

Robert Chapman, co-founder of Chapman Stickels, said: "It was on the market for a short time in September 2020. We had some interest but it did not sell.

"We've now adjusted the price to reflect the current market, and are getting a lot of interest."

Taken over by the Partridge family in 1929, the shop has been operating in Hadleigh for almost 200 years.

The business began its life as an ironmonger in 1823, and since then, the shop has built its reputation as a one-stop-shop for everything from light bulbs to lawnmowers.

Full planning permission was granted in 2020 for three three-storey blocks providing nine retail units and 14 residential apartments.

The proposed layout will create a new public thoroughfare named Partridges Walk, which it is hoped will extend the central hub to the town.