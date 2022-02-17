News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Hadleigh department store dating back almost 200 years up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:54 PM February 17, 2022
Partridges is almost 200 years old

Partridges is almost 200 years old - Credit: Archant

A Hadleigh department store believed to date back almost 200 years has been put back on the market. 

MW Partridge and Co., which bridges High Street and Magdalen Road in the town, is for sale with Chapman Stickels for £2.25 million. 

Previously, the shop was briefly listed on estate agent Chapman Stickels' website in 2020. 

Robert Chapman, co-founder of Chapman Stickels, said: "It was on the market for a short time in September 2020. We had some interest but it did not sell. 

"We've now adjusted the price to reflect the current market, and are getting a lot of interest."

Taken over by the Partridge family in 1929, the shop has been operating in Hadleigh for almost 200 years.

The business began its life as an ironmonger in 1823, and since then, the shop has built its reputation as a one-stop-shop for everything from light bulbs to lawnmowers. 

Full planning permission was granted in 2020 for three three-storey blocks providing nine  retail units and 14 residential apartments. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Storm Dudley batters Suffolk overnight as dozens of trees fall
  2. 2 'Danger to life' wind warning issued in Suffolk ahead of Storm Eunice
  3. 3 Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom
  1. 4 Fallen tree blocks both lanes of A12 in east Suffolk
  2. 5 Two serving Suffolk police officers charged with making threatening calls
  3. 6 Woman's body found in recreation ground in north Essex
  4. 7 'We're not in a big rush' - McKenna on expiring contracts
  5. 8 Mike Bacon: Big moments for Blues - and I'm trying not to jinx it!
  6. 9 Sleep-deprived residents launch petition over 'midnight lorries'
  7. 10 Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

The proposed layout will create a new public thoroughfare named Partridges Walk, which it is hoped will extend the central hub to the town. 

Retail
Suffolk Live News
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

Sam and Tony of The Suffolk Jungle Room - a new cafe and plant shop in Metfield

Food and Drink

First look inside new jungle-themed cafe and plant shop

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Framsden pub

Planning

Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Outdoor scene in the beer garden at The Lawns at Holt

Fast-growing East Anglian hospitality group snaps up pub in north Norfolk

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
EDP features review on the newly refurbished Boardwalk restaurant on Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick

Food and Drink

5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon