News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Opinion

OPINION: Sizewell C will help tackle regional inequalities in the East

person

Waveney Mp Peter Aldous

Published: 7:00 AM August 12, 2022
A decision on the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant will now be made on July 8

MP Peter Aldous says Sizewell C will help level up Lowestoft and fix regional inequalities in East Anglia. - Credit: EDF

The government has approved Sizewell C’s Development Consent Order (DCO), a major milestone in the project and a massive positive step for Suffolk.

Suffolk is often assumed to be a wealthy part of the country.

However, areas like Lowestoft, just up the road from the site of Sizewell C, has an average income 17% lower than the rest of East Anglia.

Large infrastructure projects like Sizewell C will help to tackle inequalities like this.

Suffolk may not be the first place people think about when they hear “Levelling Up”, but any government that seriously wants to address regional inequality needs to account for areas like Lowestoft, and embrace projects like Sizewell C as ways of allowing them to reach their full potential.

Waveney Suffolk Conservative MP Peter Aldous Photo: UK Parliament

Waveney MP Peter Aldous - Credit: UK Parliament

The promise of a generation of high skilled, lifelong careers offered by Sizewell C could reverse the trend of families being forced apart as young people are unable to find training opportunities linked to high-quality jobs in the local area.

Not only will it bring thousands of opportunities for high-paid employment, it also holds the potential of putting Suffolk on the map as a green energy hub, supporting Britain to net zero.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers pitch up at popular park in east Suffolk town
  2. 2 Crews battle huge 15-acre fire in mid Suffolk village
  3. 3 Woman in her 80s dies after being pulled from the sea
  1. 4 10-acre field fire breaks out in south Suffolk village
  2. 5 Residents help firefighters tackle huge blaze near homes
  3. 6 Tributes paid to 'very nice couple' found dead at home
  4. 7 'Save water' Suffolk households urged as hosepipe bans imposed elsewhere
  5. 8 'Appalling thugs' - U's owner apologises after crowd trouble at Portman Road
  6. 9 Ex-Town striker joins League One rival
  7. 10 Suffolk villagers say 70 homes development creating 'dust storm'

Encouraging young people to stay in Suffolk is not just about providing them with jobs, but also about making it somewhere they are proud to live.

The importance of intangible concepts like pride of place and a sense of identity in areas is hard to quantify, but a vital part of the levelling up agenda.

By building on a rich history of nuclear energy in the local area, and giving Suffolk a role to play in Britain’s future, Sizewell C goes right to the core of what it means to be from Suffolk.

Nuclear has been part of Suffolk’s identity for generations, since construction began on Sizewell A in 1961. The station was built in record time, despite a gruellingly cold winter in 1962.

It was a testament to that unique Suffolk spirit, and provided highly paid, quality jobs to the region for 40 years.

That station was followed by Sizewell B in 1995, continuing its legacy. Sizewell B is still running today and does a huge amount for the local community, from community development projects to providing incredible apprenticeship opportunities to young people every year.

Not only will Sizewell C provide reliable base load energy to 6 million homes for 60 years, but it offers the opportunity for Suffolk to align the attraction of the Heritage Coast with the technology that will protect our designated sites like the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty from the impact of climate change.

The power station could, along with the offshore wind industry, produce hydrogen to help fuel our transport and other industrial sectors. There are also plans to build Direct Air Capture capability, drawing carbon straight out of the air.

Sizewell C, like Sizewell A in the past and role Sizewell B plays now, offers the opportunity for people in Suffolk to develop and use their skills and talents, keep them in the region, and make it a place that is helping the whole country meet the challenges of the future.

That is why I welcome the government’s decision on the DCO.

Sizewell C
Lowestoft News
Leiston News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are currently tackling a field fire near Great Bealings

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A flare on the Portman Road pitch.

EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's cup defeat to Colchester played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police are in attendance to an "incident" near Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News

Police attending 'incident' near town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11-12-2021 of Richard Keogh. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will be hoping to have R

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon