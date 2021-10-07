Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high

Published: 11:38 AM October 7, 2021

Fuel stations in Suffolk ran out of petrol and diesel at the end of September - Credit: PA

Fuel prices at Suffolk forecourts are approaching an all-time high, following a shortage of petrol and diesel at the pumps in recent weeks.

New RAC Fuel Watch figures have revealed the average price of unleaded petrol has increased by 1.5p to 136.83p per litre, with diesel rising 2.5p to 139.25p.

The RAC's data shows petrol is now 22p a litre more expensive than a year ago, while diesel is 21p more expensive in the same period.

One Lowestoft fuelling station is selling petrol at 161.9p per litre, according PetrolPrices.com.

The website said petrol in Ipswich is between 131.7p and 136.9p, with diesel from 134.7p to 139.9p.

Lines of traffic are forming along the A12 at Woodbridge as motorists queue up to get fuel at the Shell garage. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The checker revealed the cheapest town in Suffolk for fuel was Bury St Edmunds, with petrol as low as 131.9p and diesel at 136.9p.

A rise in fuel price comes after motorists across Suffolk formed lengthy queues outside forecourts towards the end of last month, causing stations to run dry.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "Not only are motorists struggling to put fuel in their vehicles, they are having to pay through the nose for it as the rising cost of a barrel of oil is causing further pain at the pumps.

"Drivers have had to endure the average price of petrol going up for 10 out of the last 12 months and now, because of the supply crisis, many have had great difficulty getting hold of it just so they can go about their daily lives."