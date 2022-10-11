A Suffolk company is set to donate one per cent of its profits to combating climate change as it launches a new London office.

Felixstowe-based Pier Marketing has opened an office in Farringdon to bring it closer to clients and to employees based in or near the city.

The firm - which was founded in 2008 by Kate Bowden Smith and now employs 11 people - said its commitment to tackling climate change was one of a raft of measures it is implementing as part of an ethics-based approach.

From left, account manager Lucy Brown and Kate Bowden Smith, founder and chief executive of Pier Marketing, at the launch of Pier’s new exclusive ice cream #Pierweare - Credit: Pier Marketing

The business specialises in providing communications services for the renewable energy and food and drink sectors.

As part of a relaunch emphasising its seaside roots, it has commissioned its own ice cream - the #Pierweare. The team tried out the bespoke cherry and biscuit ice cream on a trip to Felixstowe beach.

“It is just a bit of fun, but it gives us a chance to mark the start of a significant new chapter in Pier’s history," said managing director Amy Bendall.

"For the first time we have a London office, giving us the opportunity to host client meetings at a more convenient location for them. Our commitment to giving back financially reinforces our ambition to run an ethical business, and make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change."

It was "a very exciting time” for the business, she added.

Pier said it has boosted its benefits package for staff as part of the re-launch - adding private health insurance, a salary sacrifice scheme for electric car leases and a Cycle to Work scheme to existing employee benefits.

The agency scooped the High Growth Business of the Year title from the Federation of Small Businesses earlier this year. Its clients include Del Monte, Pilgrim’s Food Masters, Saputo Dairy UK, Surya Foods, RWE, Generate, Perceptual Robotics, BladeBug and SP Energy Networks.



