Conveyor belt which carried pig carcases across Suffolk A-road is demolished

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 3:53 PM May 24, 2022
The Karro pig carcase conveyor belt at Little Wratting, near Haverhill

Before - the Karro pig carcase conveyor belt at Little Wratting, near Haverhill, which has now been demolished - Credit: Google Maps

An “eyesore” conveyor belt spanning the A143 between Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds has been removed.

The A143 at Little Wratting near Haverhill

After - the same stretch of the A143 at Little Wratting after the pig carcase conveyor belt bridge has been removed - Credit: Lewis Freestone -Jaynic

Property developer Jaynic said it demolished the "eyesore" structure at the Karro Food complex at Little Wratting, near Haverhill, to make way for a future business park.

The company’s planning director Paul Sutton said the conveyor belt structure used to carry pig carcasses across the road from Karro’s food processing plant's abattoir but it was now surplus to requirements. 

“As part of our agreement with the company we have removed it – following the demolition of the equally unsightly abattoir we completed last year, on behalf of Karro,” he said.

The developer said it was now bringing forward the existing employment site allocation in the adopted local plan and “will be discussing with West Suffolk Council the opportunity to extend this allocation through the new emerging local plan process”, it said.

“We hope to bring occupiers and development forward that will add to the local economy and create jobs, while their operations will be shielded by the substantial existing mature landscaping around the boundaries of the site,” said Mr Sutton.

Jaynic snapped up Karro Food’s redundant 20-acre southern site opposite its retained plant in 2021. 

Karro Food at Little Wratting near Haverhill

An aerial view of the Jaynic/Karro sites with the pig carcase conveyor belt over the A143 linking the abattoir to the Karro meat plant - Credit: Sealand Aerial

The new development, which is less than two miles east of Haverhill, will be called the Stour Business Park. Six acres are already allocated for employment in West Suffolk Council’s adopted local plan, the Rural Vision 2031.

Jaynic said the site was well-located for access to the main East of England road network. 

It believes it will benefit from proximity to the Haverhill Northern Relief Road – which is nearing completion - and remove the need for traffic to go through the centre of Haverhill. 

Road users would then have fast access to the A1307, which runs westwards to the A11/M11 and Cambridge, and the A1017, it said.

Karro – which is part of the Eight Fifty Food Group – was recently acquired by Canadian group Sofina Foods. 

It has retained its pork product food processing and production facility on the northern site of the A143 – and operations there will continue.
 

