290 jobs at risk as meat firm proposes Suffolk site closure

Around 290 jobs are at risk as Pilgrim's UK announce a proposal for the closure of their Bury St Edmunds site.

The company has announced the proposed closure of the meat processing plant as part of its business recovery plan.

Under the proposal, the site's lamb and bacon operations would be transferred to other sites.

Pilgrim's UK recorded an operating loss of £16 million in the year to December 26, 2021, according to its latest annual report and accounts. Bosses say the decision "has not been taken lightly."

During the last 18 months, the UK pig sector has been subject to a combination of significant increases in production costs, a decline in demand, falling pig prices across Europe, labour shortages and restrictions on the ability to export from some sites into key overseas markets.

After analysing the business, bosses identified some sites were under-utilised in terms of operational capacity and capability.

As a result, Pilgrim's UK executive team proposed the closure of the Bury St Edmunds Site – and the transferring of the lamb and bacon operations to Andover and Linton respectively.

The business has said it will be entering into consultation with affected employees in the coming days.

Rachel Baldwin, vice president of HR for Pilgrim’s UK, said: “The decision to propose the closure of our Bury St Edmunds site has not been taken lightly, but is unfortunately essential to help our business recover and secure a sustainable future for all of our team members across the UK.

“Clearly, this announcement will have major implications, not just for our site, but the entire local community, and we will do everything we can to minimise the impact of these proposals, working closely with local authorities and agencies to support our team members through what we know will be an extremely difficult period.”

The news comes after it emerged last week that the government is clamping down on people bringing pork into Britain to protect the country's pig industry from swine flu – which has been spreading in mainland Europe in recent months.