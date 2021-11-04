'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business

Two friends who are the owners of an independent furniture business near Bury St Edmunds have announced they are retiring after 20 years.

Sarah Coe and Jackie Ray who co-own the Pine House Company in Stowlangtoft first opened the business in 2001 after the pair fulfilled their dream of owning their own business.

Miss Coe, said: "It has been fantastic and we have really loved every minute. We have met some wonderful people which has is one of the bonuses of having your own business and being in retail.

The pair first opened the shop back in 2001 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Jackie wants to spend some more time with her family and I have another business that I do so we are just tying up our retail business."

The business focuses on solid wood and manmade furniture with Miss Coe adding: "We make anything any size which is like our niche market and I think that makes us different from other businesses."

Miss Coe and Miss Ray met when they were younger and both had a desire to run their own business.

The pair said they have "had a blast" whilst running the furniture store - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Jackie had a background of running a shop when she was younger and I was more into the computers," Miss Coe said.

"We got our heads together because we wanted to work for ourselves and we just went from there. We looked at the things we enjoyed doing and we are very practical people.

"We settled on a furniture shop and it has just grown and grown and grown.

"It has only ever been the two of us."

Miss Coe said she will miss running her furniture business with her close friend but is excited for what the future holds for her and Miss Ray.

The store is in a former care sales and garage near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It is sad really because I do love our business which is doing well but you have got to know when the time is right to move onto new things," Miss Coe said.

"It is not because we are doing badly we are just ready to have some fun and expand in other areas and it is going to be an interesting new phase and I am looking forward to it."



