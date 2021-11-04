News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:05 PM November 4, 2021
The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Pine House Company in Ixworth is closing after 20 years - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two friends who are the owners of an independent furniture business near Bury St Edmunds have announced they are retiring after 20 years. 

Sarah Coe and Jackie Ray who co-own the Pine House Company in Stowlangtoft first opened the business in 2001 after the pair fulfilled their dream of owning their own business.     

Miss Coe, said: "It has been fantastic and we have really loved every minute. We have met some wonderful people which has is one of the bonuses of having your own business and being in retail. 

The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pair first opened the shop back in 2001 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Jackie wants to spend some more time with her family and I have another business that I do so we are just tying up our retail business."

The business focuses on  solid wood and manmade furniture with Miss Coe adding: "We make anything any size which is like our niche market and I think that makes us different from other businesses."

You may also want to watch:

Miss Coe and Miss Ray met when they were younger and both had a desire to run their own business. 

The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pair said they have "had a blast" whilst running the furniture store - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Jackie had a background of running a shop when she was younger and I was more into the computers," Miss Coe said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed
  2. 2 East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub
  3. 3 'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander
  1. 4 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
  2. 5 Ainsworth: 'We were well and truly beaten... Ipswich will be up there'
  3. 6 'We are different on the outside and inside': New coffee shop unveiled
  4. 7 Mark Heath: Why Cook must stick with his winning Town team in the FA Cup
  5. 8 Police called to Bury St Edmunds town centre over safety concerns
  6. 9 Ice rink to open in garden of South Suffolk pub
  7. 10 Four Suffolk MPs defy government over controversial standards reform

"We got our heads together because we wanted to work for ourselves and we just went from there. We looked at the things we enjoyed doing and we are very practical people. 

"We settled on a furniture shop and it has just grown and grown and grown.

"It has only ever been the two of us."

Miss Coe said she will miss running her furniture business with her close friend but is excited for what the future holds for her and Miss Ray. 

The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The store is in a former care sales and garage near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It is sad really because I do love our business which is doing well but you have got to know when the time is right to move onto new things," Miss Coe said. 

"It is not because we are doing badly we are just ready to have some fun and expand in other areas and it is going to be an interesting new phase and I am looking forward to it."


Retail
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The River Cruise Restaurants crew in the lady florence, orford, suffolk, with their good food award

Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award

Timothy Bradford

person
Ipswich team dreams at Adams Park against Wycombe.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Jane Hunt

person