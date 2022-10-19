Plans for 112 solar panels on Suffolk farm withdrawn

Land at Brook Farm, Beyton - which could have solar panels built on it. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 112 solar panels in Beyton have been withdrawn.

The project, on land at Brook Farm, Beyton, would supply the domestic residence at the farm and feed into the national grid.

The design and access statement for the project says "this array will provide clean eco-friendly energy for use at Brook Farm and into the grid".

However, the plans have been pulled to allow for more investigation work to be undertaken in regard to the flood risk of the scheme.

There had also been a holding objection lodged by the heritage team but this was subsequently dealt with.

Councillor Harry Richardson said: "I welcome the recognition that further screening and flood modelling are needed as part of this scheme.

"Beyton is a historic village and our heritage assets ought to be preserved as much as possible.

"Similarly, we must ensure that existing flooding issues within the village are not exacerbated further."