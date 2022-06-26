Plans for new gym on Bury industrial estate given go-ahead

Plans for the gym on Bunting Road In Bury St Edmunds have been approved by the council - Credit: Google

Plans for a "vibrant" new gym in Bury St Edmunds have been given the green light by council planners.

Proposals to convert the site, located on the Bunting Road industrial estate, from storage and distribution into a gym were approved by West Suffolk Council on Wednesday.

The Eventus 22 gym plans, submitted by James McLaren Fitness, will see the unit converted to a members-only class-led gym, with only minor work needed.

The design and access statement for the project reads: "Our vision is to convert an existing unit into an exciting and vibrant space as a members-only class-led gym.

"The space will include a larger reception/welcome area with a seating area, improved toilet and shower facilities for members and upgraded offices on the first floor.

"Only minor works are taking place to create the new rooms with the majority of changes being decorative and free standing items.

"The proposal will also look to enhance the view from the street with new signage."

The new signage will indicate the name and logo of the gym, and a new front door will also be installed, the plans revealed.

The gym will be open from 6am to 1pm and 4pm to 8.30pm on weekdays, and from 7.30am to 11.45am on Saturdays.

It will not open on Sundays or bank holidays.

The design and access statement added that the unit "is considered particularly suitable for a class-led gym as the majority of fitness equipment and activity can co-exist in a single space".

Responding to the application, Suffolk County Council said the proposal for a gym was acceptable but recommended the site provide a cycle locking facility for customers and staff.

Bury St Edmunds Town Council was also in approval of the plans, subject to the conditions proposed by the county council.

In reaching its approval decision, planners at West Suffolk Council did impose a number of conditions, including ensuring that sufficient space for the on-site parking of vehicles and cycles is provided.

The applicants added that the aim of the project is to "create a vibrant space that will attract fitness enthusiasts where they can train and change and shower in comfort".