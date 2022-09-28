Controversial plans for petrol station off A14 refused over traffic concerns

The site of the proposed petrol station off the A14 at Elmswell. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build a new petrol station off the A14 at Elmswell have been refused over worries that it could have a significant traffic impact.

The petrol station would have been accompanied by a drive-thru restaurant and coffee shop.

The decision was made by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee on Wednesday, September 28.

Euro Garages' plans - for land north-east of the A14 at Junction 47 - has been met with opposition, including a petition that has gained hundreds of signatures.

The plans would have created 20 full-time and 16 part-time jobs.

Concerns were raised by councillors around the access to the site and the effect on traffic in the area.

David Brown from the parish council said the project could cause "significant delays".

An objector to the scheme, from Woolpit, who was at the meeting, added that it was "such a bad idea" and that it would become a "barrier to the only exit" onto the A14 from the village.

Agent James Bailey argued that the site was "suitable, deliverable and sustainable" and that it would add a "significant input into the local economy."

Helen Geake, Mid Suffolk District Council ward member (Green) for Elmswell and Woolpit.

Ward member councillor Helen Geake also raised concern over the exit of vehicles from the development back onto the A14.

Councillor Geake also questioned the need for the petrol station and said there was plenty of other options for commuters along the route.

Fellow ward member Sarah Mansel was also concerned by the project and was also worried about the lack of pedestrian access to the site.

Sarah Mansel, Green councillor for Elmswell and Woolpit at Mid Suffolk District Council.

Councillor Andrew Stringer argued that local planning policy states that developments such as this should be refused due to its countryside location.

Due to concerns about the impact on traffic, councillor Stringer put forward a motion to refuse the application subject to further to more information about heritage issues and highways issues.

Green councillor Andrew Stringer

Councillors also wanted further information on police advice around the site and were concerned about the lighting.

This was unanimously backed by fellow committee members.



















































