Plans for sixth beauty salon in Suffolk coastal town approved

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 4:30 PM October 11, 2022
Southwold's beauty salons and the prospective site of the new salon

Permission has been granted to change the use of a property on Southwold High Street from an office space to a beauty salon. - Credit: Google Maps

Permission has been granted to change the use of a property on Southwold High Street from office space to a beauty salon.

The space above East Coast Hospice Charity Shop may now become a beauty salon after East Suffolk Council approved the application on Monday, October 10.

If a beauty salon is established within the allotted three-year timespan, it will become the sixth in Southwold's town centre, joining Blush & Glow, The Retreat, Serin Aveda, Noir Hairdressing and The Beauty Suite.

Visiting the four already in the vicinity of the High Street can be done within eight minutes on foot, with the proposed new site also along this route.

The planning application details that the first-floor site was most recently used by a firm of solicitors as an office space, but has been left vacant for the last few months.

The proposal also noted that four full-time members of staff would be employed and the salon would open from 9am-7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm at weekends and bank holidays.

Beauty
East Suffolk Council
Southwold News

