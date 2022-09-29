Plans for warehouses next to Suffolk village are approved

The warehouse plans are next to the existing industrial estate. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for three large warehouses in Mendlesham with the promise of around 100 new full-time jobs have been approved.

Henley Property Investment's plans will see the 8,100 square metre buildings built to the east of the existing Mendlesham industrial estate - on the site of the former airfield.

The decision was made by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee on Wednesday, September 28.

There had been some concerns raised around the scheme - including from Wetheringsett Parish Council, which objected to the plans on grounds of adding a new access onto the A140 "when there is a satisfactory existing access that could be used".

Agent Andy Wells said the scheme would bring a "significant benefit to the local economy."

Ward member, councillor Andrew Stringer argued that the large size of the roofs should be utilised by adding solar panels.

The plans were unanimously approved subject to some details being tied up by the chief planning officer, including the provision of renewable energy measures like solar panels.



