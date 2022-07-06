News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Salon business helps college leavers become young entrepreneurs

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:00 AM July 6, 2022
Kitt Gregory, owner of Platinum Hair & Beauty in Stowmarket, is offering rent free periods so that s

Kitt Gregory, owner of Platinum Hair & Beauty in Stowmarket, is offering rent free periods so that students straight out of college can set their own business up and grow a client base, giving them the experience of working in a salon and gaining experience. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A business in Stowmarket is offering free rent periods to recent college leavers to help them start their own businesses.

Platinum Hair & Beauty is offering the opportunity for young people to become self-employed without having to worry about making enough money.

Kitt Gregory, founder of Platinum Hair & Beauty, said: "My salon is a place where young, ambitious people can enter our industry with the support and encouragement to start their own business.

Kitt Gregory, owner of Platinum Hair & Beauty in Stowmarket

Kitt Gregory, owner of Platinum Hair & Beauty in Stowmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I encourage young people to go self-employed, they get rent-free periods, support with product purchases, accountancy, start-up business advice and regular reviews to make sure they are happy and going in the right direction."

Kitt allows the young business owners to build up a client base, not worry about rent, and also get the experience of working in a salon and under the mentorship of a successful business owner.

One of these young entrepreneurs, Darcy Pickett, 17, said: "I can't thank Kitt enough for all the help she has given me.

Darcy Pickett, 17, one of the workers at the Salon

Darcy Pickett, 17, one of the workers at the Salon - Credit: Darcy Pickett

"At the start of the year I was so nervous to start my career in becoming a lash tech, but Kitt has been patient with teaching me and really explained everything to me in detail.

"When I first practised on the doll head just a few months ago, I never thought I would be where I am now with my own clients who are always happy with their lashes."

Another, Tommy Lovering, 19, said: " I felt so comfortable coming to this salon as Kitt instantly put my best interests first.

Tommy Lovering felt comfortable going to the Platinum Hair & Beauty Salon

Tommy Lovering felt comfortable going to the Platinum Hair & Beauty Salon - Credit: Tommy Lovering

"I couldn't have done what I am doing and going to do with teacher training in January, without Kitt. I always feel supported and encouraged, which is lovely as it's unusual for a salon owner to help people towards being self-employed."

Jess Gidman, 26, went self-employed in 2019, following help from Kitt. She said: " With the support I was given, I have succeeded in the growth of my clientele and confidence in myself. It also offers me a lot more flexibility with my own working hours."

Jess Gidman, has since left the Salon, and is now self-employed following help from Kitt

Jess Gidman, has since left the Salon, and is now self-employed following help from Kitt - Credit: Kitt Gregory

Shauna Balfour, 22, said: "Being young and employed, the thought of going self-employed was so scary, but with the support I was given, it seemed so easy and non-stressful."

