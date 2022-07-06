Salon business helps college leavers become young entrepreneurs

Kitt Gregory, owner of Platinum Hair & Beauty in Stowmarket, is offering rent free periods so that students straight out of college can set their own business up and grow a client base, giving them the experience of working in a salon and gaining experience. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A business in Stowmarket is offering free rent periods to recent college leavers to help them start their own businesses.

Platinum Hair & Beauty is offering the opportunity for young people to become self-employed without having to worry about making enough money.

Kitt Gregory, founder of Platinum Hair & Beauty, said: "My salon is a place where young, ambitious people can enter our industry with the support and encouragement to start their own business.

Kitt Gregory, owner of Platinum Hair & Beauty in Stowmarket - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I encourage young people to go self-employed, they get rent-free periods, support with product purchases, accountancy, start-up business advice and regular reviews to make sure they are happy and going in the right direction."

Kitt allows the young business owners to build up a client base, not worry about rent, and also get the experience of working in a salon and under the mentorship of a successful business owner.

One of these young entrepreneurs, Darcy Pickett, 17, said: "I can't thank Kitt enough for all the help she has given me.

Darcy Pickett, 17, one of the workers at the Salon - Credit: Darcy Pickett

"At the start of the year I was so nervous to start my career in becoming a lash tech, but Kitt has been patient with teaching me and really explained everything to me in detail.

"When I first practised on the doll head just a few months ago, I never thought I would be where I am now with my own clients who are always happy with their lashes."

Another, Tommy Lovering, 19, said: " I felt so comfortable coming to this salon as Kitt instantly put my best interests first.

Tommy Lovering felt comfortable going to the Platinum Hair & Beauty Salon - Credit: Tommy Lovering

"I couldn't have done what I am doing and going to do with teacher training in January, without Kitt. I always feel supported and encouraged, which is lovely as it's unusual for a salon owner to help people towards being self-employed."

Jess Gidman, 26, went self-employed in 2019, following help from Kitt. She said: " With the support I was given, I have succeeded in the growth of my clientele and confidence in myself. It also offers me a lot more flexibility with my own working hours."

Jess Gidman, has since left the Salon, and is now self-employed following help from Kitt - Credit: Kitt Gregory

Shauna Balfour, 22, said: "Being young and employed, the thought of going self-employed was so scary, but with the support I was given, it seemed so easy and non-stressful."