Salon business helps college leavers become young entrepreneurs
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A business in Stowmarket is offering free rent periods to recent college leavers to help them start their own businesses.
Platinum Hair & Beauty is offering the opportunity for young people to become self-employed without having to worry about making enough money.
Kitt Gregory, founder of Platinum Hair & Beauty, said: "My salon is a place where young, ambitious people can enter our industry with the support and encouragement to start their own business.
"I encourage young people to go self-employed, they get rent-free periods, support with product purchases, accountancy, start-up business advice and regular reviews to make sure they are happy and going in the right direction."
Kitt allows the young business owners to build up a client base, not worry about rent, and also get the experience of working in a salon and under the mentorship of a successful business owner.
One of these young entrepreneurs, Darcy Pickett, 17, said: "I can't thank Kitt enough for all the help she has given me.
"At the start of the year I was so nervous to start my career in becoming a lash tech, but Kitt has been patient with teaching me and really explained everything to me in detail.
"When I first practised on the doll head just a few months ago, I never thought I would be where I am now with my own clients who are always happy with their lashes."
Another, Tommy Lovering, 19, said: " I felt so comfortable coming to this salon as Kitt instantly put my best interests first.
"I couldn't have done what I am doing and going to do with teacher training in January, without Kitt. I always feel supported and encouraged, which is lovely as it's unusual for a salon owner to help people towards being self-employed."
Jess Gidman, 26, went self-employed in 2019, following help from Kitt. She said: " With the support I was given, I have succeeded in the growth of my clientele and confidence in myself. It also offers me a lot more flexibility with my own working hours."
Shauna Balfour, 22, said: "Being young and employed, the thought of going self-employed was so scary, but with the support I was given, it seemed so easy and non-stressful."