Brewer Greene King pledges to reopen Suffolk high street pub

A Suffolk town centre pub, which closed down in July, could be reopening if a brewer can find a new publican to take over.

The Swan in High Street, Needham Market, stopped trading after the publican decided to leave the business and pub company Greene King is now looking for a new tenant.

A Greene King spokesperson said: “We fully intend to reopen The Swan as we know it has a vital role to play in the local community.

“It’s early days at the moment, but our search for a new partner to work with us and bring the pub back to its very best is underway. We actively encourage anyone interested in running the pub to get in touch.”

As well as serving food and drink, the pub used to host regular bingo, karaoke and open mic nights, along with quizzes.