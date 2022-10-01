News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Popular stretch of riverside path in Stowmarket upgraded

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 12:05 PM October 1, 2022
Path upgrade in Stowmarket

The section of the Gipping Valley Path has been upgraded with a new surface. - Credit: Jaynic

A popular riverside dog-walking spot in Stowmarket has been upgraded using cash from a developer.

A section of the Gipping Valley Path, next to the Cedars Maltings site of Muntons, has been upgraded to improve public access along the river as well as increase plant life and wildlife.

The improved footpath – which includes a new surface and two-metre-high fence alongside the boundary of the maltings – has been paid for by Gateway 14 and Muntons.

The path is part of a 17-mile Gipping Valley River path which runs from Stowmarket railway station to Ipswich, where it meets the River Orwell.

Construction director at Jaynic – who managed the upgrade – Jason Newman, said: “These improvements are making a positive contribution to the local area and community.

"Walking offers numerous health benefits to people of all ages and fitness levels, and this path is an excellent amenity for Stowmarket.”

Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Video footage captured the moment a car and tractor collided outside RAF Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
St Bartholomew's, a Grade II listed farmhouse with chapel in Sudbury, Suffolk, which is still for sale with Brown&Co

'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews attend the scene of a field fire in Wades Lanes, Chelmondiston. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Bruisyard Village Hall, where the bike show gig was cut short by the council

Suffolk charity bike show gig 'did not have licensing permission'

Dominic Bareham

person