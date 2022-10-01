Popular stretch of riverside path in Stowmarket upgraded

The section of the Gipping Valley Path has been upgraded with a new surface. - Credit: Jaynic

A popular riverside dog-walking spot in Stowmarket has been upgraded using cash from a developer.

A section of the Gipping Valley Path, next to the Cedars Maltings site of Muntons, has been upgraded to improve public access along the river as well as increase plant life and wildlife.

The improved footpath – which includes a new surface and two-metre-high fence alongside the boundary of the maltings – has been paid for by Gateway 14 and Muntons.

The path is part of a 17-mile Gipping Valley River path which runs from Stowmarket railway station to Ipswich, where it meets the River Orwell.

Construction director at Jaynic – who managed the upgrade – Jason Newman, said: “These improvements are making a positive contribution to the local area and community.

"Walking offers numerous health benefits to people of all ages and fitness levels, and this path is an excellent amenity for Stowmarket.”