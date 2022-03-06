Popular restaurant given go-ahead to expand

A popular Suffolk Italian restaurant is set to expand to improve the experience for its diners.

Watson and Walpole in Church Street, Framlingham, is to add the nearby Old Fire Station to create a bar and extra dining space.

The premises in Crown & Anchor Lane are currently used for retail and East Suffolk Council planners have granted a change of use.

David Watson, of Working Order Ltd, which runs Watson and Walpole, said the extra space would enable guests to have a drink and/or coffee before and after meals.

He said: "Currently, we have no bar or waiting area in the restaurant that can be used by guests. Standing in the entrance, or on the street, is not acceptable either logistically or socially in these Covid-distancing days.

"We would be able to provide lighter meals to guests who do not wish to have the full restaurant experience. These ’snacks’ would be simpler, including Italian style sandwiches and antipasti.

"The bar would offer coffee and a range of non-alcoholic drinks in addition to a small, upmarket selection of Italian beers, wines and spirits. The bar would not operate like a pub and there will be no music.

"We do not intend to serve draught beers and will actively discourage crowds or any kind of noisy behaviour. It is very much aimed at our existing restaurant customer base."