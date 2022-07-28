Port of Felixstowe workers vote in favour of strike action

Breaking

Workers at the Port of Felixstowe have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Eighty per cent of the 1,800 Unite members at the port took part in the vote, with a majority of 92% voting in favour of industrial action.

Union bosses say the vote is the result of a dispute over this year's pay offer.

Unite leaders and port bosses are meeting later today for last-minute talks to try and avert the strike.

If port workers do go on strike, vessels may have to be diverted away from Felixstowe to ports elsewhere in the UK or Europe.

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said: “The company made what we believe to be a very fair offer and we are disappointed with the result of the ballot. Both parties are still talking and we hope to avoid any industrial action.”



