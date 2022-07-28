News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Breaking

Port of Felixstowe workers vote in favour of strike action

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 9:30 AM July 28, 2022
Updated: 10:17 AM July 28, 2022
Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe have voted in favour of strike action following a pay dispute.

Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe have voted in favour of strike action following a pay dispute. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Workers at the Port of Felixstowe have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action. 

Eighty per cent of the 1,800 Unite members at the port took part in the vote, with a majority of 92% voting in favour of industrial action.

Union bosses say the vote is the result of a dispute over this year's pay offer. 

Unite leaders and port bosses are meeting later today for last-minute talks to try and avert the strike. 

If port workers do go on strike, vessels may have to be diverted away from Felixstowe to ports elsewhere in the UK or Europe.

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said: “The company made what we believe to be a very fair offer and we are disappointed with the result of the ballot. Both parties are still talking and we hope to avoid any industrial action.”


Port of Felixstowe
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon