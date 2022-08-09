Port of Felixstowe says union members reject 'improved position'

Eight days of strikes are expected to be carried out at Britain's largest container port following a pay dispute - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Port of Felixstowe has said union members have rejected an "improved position" from the company after workers served notice of industrial action last week.

The port said: “We are disappointed and regret that despite our best efforts we have still been unable to reach an agreement with the hourly branch of Unite.

"During talks yesterday [Monday, August 8] the port further improved its position offering a £500 lump sum in addition to 7%.

"The staff branch of Unite and the Police Federation of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company have agreed to put a similar offer to their members.

"In contrast, the hourly branch of Unite has again rejected the port’s improved position and refused to put it to its members.

"We urge them to consult their members on the latest offer as soon as possible. There will be no winners from a strike which will only result in their members losing money they would otherwise have earned.

"Our focus has been to find a solution that works for our employees and protects the future success of the port. The union has rejected the company’s offer to meet again.”

Bobby Morton, Unite national officer for docks, said: “Strike action will cause huge disruption and will generate massive shockwaves throughout the UK’s supply chain, but this dispute is entirely of the company’s own making.

"It has had every opportunity to make our members a fair offer but has chosen not to do so.

“Felixstowe needs to stop prevaricating and make a pay offer which meets our members’ expectations.”







