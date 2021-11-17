Postage delays in Bury St Edmunds after 'significant' Covid outbreak

Postal deliveries in Bury St Edmunds have been delayed after Royal Mail confirmed dozens of staff have been affected by a Covid outbreak and other illnesses.

More than 30 staff at the delivery office in Skyliner Way have been off work due to Covid, while another 28 are either sick or on annual leave.

About 150 postmen and postwomen work at the Bury St Edmunds depot, Royal Mail said.

The firm warned in the summer of disruption to services across Suffolk owing to the 'pingdemic', while about 30 staff in Bury St Edmunds were forced into Covid isolation in February this year.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: "In the Bury St Edmunds area we are experiencing disruption to service due to significant Covid related and other sickness absences.

"Due to the exceptionally high numbers of staff absent we have been rotating deliveries in the area so that our customers receive their mail as frequently as possible.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience they have experienced. We expect our levels of service will begin returning to normal as soon as possible."