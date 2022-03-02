News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
141-year-old butcher's in Newmarket reopens after £85,000 refit

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:05 PM March 2, 2022
A 141-year-old butcher's shop in Newmarket has reopened after a 12-day closure and is now sporting an £85,000 refit. 

Powters Butchers on Wellington Street in Newmarket has undergone an extensive refit, transforming the shop with a more updated design.

The shop, which has been in the town centre since 1881, has been equipped with the latest in dry ageing beef technology which allows it to age and display beef at the "perfect" humidity and temperature. 

In addition to this, the shop has also added a new packing area to help streamline the online side of the business. 

Tristan Powter, one of the directors, said: "The main aim of the refit is to provide customers with a better shopping experience, with space for us to accommodate a new range of meats and deli products as well as updates in food technology such as dry ageing beef displays and a new hot counter for our sausage rolls."

"Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a real growth in shoppers looking for high quality, high welfare British meat, by modernising the shop we hope to show that butcher's shops are evolving to adapt to the needs of today’s shopper.

“We launched Powters Butchers Online last year and it’s proved hugely successful. The new packing area will allow us to deal with orders more efficiently and gives us space to further expand this side of the business as well as our wholesale supply to restaurants and corporate venues.”

