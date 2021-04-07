News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Primark to extend shopping hours as stores open on Monday

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 10:47 AM April 7, 2021   
A queue gathers at Primark in Ipswich

Queues outside Primark in Ipswich when the store reopened in December - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Primark's Ipswich and Colchester stores will both extend their opening hours when they reopen after lockdown on Monday.

The budget fashion retailer is expecting huge queues on Monday, April 12, as "non-essential" stores are finally allowed to reopen.

So the store  is planning to offer extended opening hours across almost every branch nationwide to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely.

For the first week initially, stores will open for two extra hours per day on average.

The Ipswich store will reopen at 8am on Monday and stay open until 7pm,  while the Colchester store will open an hour later at 9am and will also stay open until 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

The Chelmsford Primark branch is set to open at 7.30am and will be open until 7.30pm.

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has not yet confirmed when it plans to reopen

Are you eagerly waiting to shop in Primark again? - Credit: Archant

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: "Safety remains at the front of our minds. We have extended opening hours across almost all of our stores to help meet demand safely.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
  2. 2 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
  3. 3 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
  1. 4 'The gaffer will soon work out who he can and can't trust' - Judge on Town's stuttering play-off bid
  2. 5 Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals
  3. 6 Readers show they are from Suffolk without actually telling us they are
  4. 7 'There isn't a single player I would be upset to see go' - Town fans on last eight games and summer ahead
  5. 8 Lobster, fillet steak and 'the best chips ever' on menu at revamped pub
  6. 9 Petition against 'unfair' horse riding beach ban signed by 4,000 people
  7. 10 Fuller Flavour: 'The worst crop of players to ever don an Ipswich Town shirt'

"But we're also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store."

Non-essential retailers across Suffolk and north Essex are busy preparing to open from Monday, when outdoor hospitality will also reopen, as well as gyms and hairdressers.

When Primark reopened after previous lockdowns, long queues built up outside its branches.

The chain does not sell its clothes online, meaning customers are having to wait to buy in-store again. It has promised that it will have fresh ranges in store when it reopens.


Ipswich News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus