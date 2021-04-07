Published: 10:47 AM April 7, 2021

Queues outside Primark in Ipswich when the store reopened in December - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Primark's Ipswich and Colchester stores will both extend their opening hours when they reopen after lockdown on Monday.

The budget fashion retailer is expecting huge queues on Monday, April 12, as "non-essential" stores are finally allowed to reopen.

So the store is planning to offer extended opening hours across almost every branch nationwide to help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely.

For the first week initially, stores will open for two extra hours per day on average.

The Ipswich store will reopen at 8am on Monday and stay open until 7pm, while the Colchester store will open an hour later at 9am and will also stay open until 7pm.

The Chelmsford Primark branch is set to open at 7.30am and will be open until 7.30pm.

Are you eagerly waiting to shop in Primark again? - Credit: Archant

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: "Safety remains at the front of our minds. We have extended opening hours across almost all of our stores to help meet demand safely.

"But we're also asking our customers to keep up the support and spirit they showed last year, particularly if queuing outside or in-store."

Non-essential retailers across Suffolk and north Essex are busy preparing to open from Monday, when outdoor hospitality will also reopen, as well as gyms and hairdressers.

When Primark reopened after previous lockdowns, long queues built up outside its branches.

The chain does not sell its clothes online, meaning customers are having to wait to buy in-store again. It has promised that it will have fresh ranges in store when it reopens.



