The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit in Guildford in October 2022 wearing Emily Mortimer earrings - Credit: Alistair Grant/PA Wire

A jewellery-maker based in Woodbridge said she was "incredibly proud" after spotting earrings she made being worn by the Princess of Wales on an official visit.

The princess was wearing a pair of white gold and diamond earrings by Emily Mortimer Jewellery while visiting Royal Surrey County Hospital in early October.

The company was founded by jewellery designer Emily Foskett, whose studio and store is based at Deben Wharf.

A close-up of the Emily Mortimer Jewellery Hera earring worn by the Princess of Wales - Credit: Alistair Grant/PA Wire

The princess wore a yellow dress with the white gold hooped earrings, along with navy accessories.

“It was an unbelievable and incredibly proud moment for me to see the Princess of Wales wearing my Hera White Gold and Diamond Drop Earrings," said Ms Foskett.

Emily Foskett, founder of Emily Mortimer Jewellery in Woodbridge - Credit: Rachel Edge

"My Hera collection was my very first gold and diamond collection. It features drops of polished gold, each embellished with sparkling diamonds."

She described the collection as "feminine" and "empowering" and said it would stand the test of time.

The princess's mother Carole Middleton has also been seen wearing other items from Emily Mortimer Jewellery. Jewels from Emily Mortimer have been seen on a number of celebrities and well-known figures including TV presenter Fiona Bruce and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Hera white gold and diamond pear detachable drop earrings retail at £795 and come in 14ct white gold and 14ct gold.

The Hera collection earrings from Emily Mortimer Jewellery - Credit: Emily Mortimer Jewellery







