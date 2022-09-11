Pub bosses seeking more clarification on PM's energy crisis strategy
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Steve Lomas
Pub bosses have been reacting to PM Liz Truss' strategy to combat soaring energy costs.
The PM said businesses would see energy costs capped for six months - and this may be extended to the hospitality sector - with further plans being looked into.
One pub group director said more details and support is needed otherwise to avoid businesses being "forced to make some tough decisions."
Truss' announcement on rising energy costs comes as nearly 300 hospitality industry bosses warn that one in five businesses will not survive the current crisis.
The figures from UKHospitality also found that three in five operators said they are no longer profitable.
Managing director of Deben Inns - which operates pubs across Suffolk - Steve Lomas, said: “The Prime Minister's announcement was a welcome one providing much needed certainty as to the spiralling utility costs for the domestic supply.
"I’m pleased also that there was recognition of the need for immediate action on commercial energy bills however the details & timescales of this seem sparse.
"Details of future help & support need to be speedily forthcoming otherwise many in hospitality businesses could be forced to make some tough decisions.”
UKHospitality's survey also revealed that average energy price increases for the hospitality sector stood at 238%, with more than 70% of businesses seeing bills more than double, and nearly 30% hit with rises of over 300%.
Due to the current circumstances the survey also showed many hospitality businesses are already taking action to try and combat the crisis.
It discovered that three-quarters are having to increase prices, more than 60% are reducing staffs hours, and half are slashing trading hours.
In reaction to the survey nearly 300 leading UK hospitality businesses penned an open letter to new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, asking for “a plan that cuts business costs, stimulates demand and tackles inflation.”
UKHospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls, said: “The hospitality sector is critical to our national economic and social recovery and with support will be well placed to drive growth, generate jobs and invest in local communities.
"To achieve this however, the new Government needs to act quickly to address the soaring energy costs that are strangling the sector."