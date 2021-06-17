Published: 7:00 PM June 17, 2021

Beverley had worked at the pub for more than 20 years before buying it. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A shop has returned to a Suffolk village - and it is located inside the pub.

The Saracens Head in Newton Green, near Sudbury, has diversified and opened a shop on the premises that focuses on high quality, local produce.

Saracens Shop manager Hannah Faulkner, 31, said the idea for the shop was borne out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saracens Head pub in Newton Green, near Sudbury. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It took a long time to put together," said Miss Faulkner. "There was a lot to wait for in terms of equipment and permissions.

"It's situated in the front section of the pub. We still use the same front door as before. We did it because obviously it's another string to our bow and the village needs a shop and has done for the last 20 years."

Saracens shop, which opened last Wednesday, stocks its own homemade sandwiches and hot counter food, as well as goods by local producers and "home makers," who have their own small businesses.

Since the shop opened its doors, its scotch eggs, sausage rolls and pasties have been particular favourites with shoppers.

There are freshly-made cakes and bread, takeout coffees and more.

Their suppliers include Sparling and Faiers bakery in Lavenham, Weston's Bakery in Sudbury and fresh and frozen meat by Jamie’s Meat Inn, also in Sudbury.

Saracens Shop stocks food by local producers and "home makers". - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Workers are popping in for takeaway food and drink, and Miss Faulkner added: "We do get the villagers using it as well, which has been great.

"A couple of ladies have brought their little shopping trolleys especially for us which is nice."

Lots of local producers and suppliers are helping to stock the shop. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Miss Faulkner's mum Beverley Faulkner had worked at the pub for more than 20 years before buying it from Punch Taverns.

Beverley said the new shop was "going quite well" and added: "We need people to use it."

Her daughter said because of the Covid crisis the pub was shut for about eight months in total, but they used that time to refurbish the private areas upstairs and the garden.

"Just jobs we wouldn't have got done," she said.

They expected the shop to open before they started running the pub again, but in the end the rules relaxed and the Saracens Head opened first.

To find out more about the shop visit the Facebook page.











