Stowmarket PureGym opening date announced
- Credit: Mid Suffolk Council
The opening date for a 24/7 gym in Stowmarket has been announced.
PureGym will open in the former Aldi site in Gipping Way on Tuesday July 6.
It will offer personal training, as well as weights and cardio training.
The new gym will create seven jobs for the local economy — fewer than the 13 full-time and two part-time jobs that were originally thought.
Cllr Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for economy said: “I am delighted to welcome PureGym to Stowmarket adding to the range of leisure facilities available to the community.
"As part of our vision for Stowmarket, we are committed to supporting businesses on our high street, creating reasons for people to visit and boosting our local economy.”
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Peter Gould, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for assets and investment said: “Attracting a strong national brand such as PureGym shows that Stowmarket has a bright and positive future.
"Stowmarket already has a huge amount to offer to residents and visitors and the addition of PureGym builds on this and takes forward our ambition to improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”
Most Read
- 1 'The door will always be ajar' - Cook on 'drastic action' and a possible way back for demoted players
- 2 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road
- 3 Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village
- 4 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
- 5 Town's six summer signings begin training as Cook's squad prepare for new campaign
- 6 More than 100 children isolating after Covid cases at Sudbury school
- 7 Off-duty nurse performs CPR and saves man's life at Woodbridge pub
- 8 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
- 9 Primary school has 300 students self-isolating due to Covid cases
- 10 Southwold £3m hub to be inspected due to contamination fears
A PureGym spokesman said: “We are very excited to open our doors to the people of Stowmarket on July 6.
"We know there is a huge appetite for gyms across the nation and as the biggest gym provider in the UK we look forward to welcoming members to our new site in Stowmarket and enabling them to pursue active and healthy lifestyles.”