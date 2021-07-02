News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket PureGym opening date announced

Angus Williams

Published: 10:00 AM July 2, 2021   
PureGym at Stowmarket

PureGym has started fitting out at the old Aldi store in Stowmarket. - Credit: Mid Suffolk Council

The opening date for a 24/7 gym in Stowmarket has been announced.

PureGym will open in the former Aldi site in Gipping Way on Tuesday July 6. 

It will offer personal training, as well as weights and cardio training. 

The new gym will create seven jobs for the local economy — fewer than the 13 full-time and two part-time jobs that were originally thought.

Cllr Gerard Brewster, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for economy said: “I am delighted to welcome PureGym to Stowmarket adding to the range of leisure facilities available to the community.

"As part of our vision for Stowmarket, we are committed to supporting businesses on our high street, creating reasons for people to visit and boosting our local economy.”

PureGym in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

PureGym in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Cllr Peter Gould, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for assets and investment said: “Attracting a strong national brand such as PureGym shows that Stowmarket has a bright and positive future.

"Stowmarket already has a huge amount to offer to residents and visitors and the addition of PureGym builds on this and takes forward our ambition to improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens.”

A PureGym spokesman said: “We are very excited to open our doors to the people of Stowmarket on July 6.

"We know there is a huge appetite for gyms across the nation and as the biggest gym provider in the UK we look forward to welcoming members to our new site in Stowmarket and enabling them to pursue active and healthy lifestyles.”

