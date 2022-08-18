QD Group's newly-expanded distribution centre at Snetterton is set to be completed in October - Credit: QD Group

An East Anglia-based discount retailer is ramping up its workforce in response to growing online sales and new store openings.

QD Group announced in June that it was expanding its Norfolk distribution hub off the A11 at Snetterton - which serves its retail operations across the region and beyond - by 65%.

It has increased floorspace at its existing 155,000sq ft site with a 100,000sq ft extension and is looking to take on 19 additional workers there. It is also expanding its distribution centre at Besthorpe and taking on staff at a new store opening in Essex.

The business - which has its headquarters in Norwich - was founded in 1985 by chairman Danny Rubins and is now run by son, Nick, who is chief executive. The name - Quality Discounts or QD - relates to its aim of providing quality goods at discount prices.

Nick Rubins, chief executive of QD Group - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

It currently operates 29 QD stores across a wide area including Melton Mowbray and Chipping Norton and next week opens its 30th retail outlet at Maldon in Essex. It operates 17 Cherry Lane Garden Centres across the country. It also owns Lathams at Potter Heigham, near Great Yarmouth.

It currently employs 92 people employed at its QD distribution centre and around 1800 people across the group.

The new vacancies at its Snetterton base are all for an immediate start, and the extension is due to be completed at the end of October.

It will be holding a recruitment day on Wednesday, August 24, for a range of full-time, permanent roles.

The recruitment drive follows the expansion of the warehouse operation - which has been fuelled by store openings and growing online sales, it said.

Inside QD's newly expanded distribution centre at Snetterton - Credit: QD Group

Richard Rodda, distribution centre manager at QD, said: “As part of QD’s ongoing expansion, we’re looking to scale up our distribution centres in Snetterton and Besthorpe.

"With 50 stores now in the group including 29 QDs, we need the extra capacity to ensure that every store is fully stocked with our great value products and latest deals, as well as being able to fulfil our growing number of online orders and home deliveries."

He added: "QD is one of the original high street discounters and we pride ourselves on being an independent, family run business that looks after its staff. It’s a great place to work, with many of the team progressing their careers with us and completing years and even decades of service within the group.”





Sixteen more jobs have been created with the launch of QD's latest store on Maldon high street. The 7,000sq ft shop will be officially opened by group operations director Karl Ottolangui at 9am on August 25.

Karl Ottolangui, group operations director for QD Group, will officially open its new Maldon store - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Store manager Luke Willis said: “We can’t wait to officially open our new store in Maldon on August 25. The final preparations are just being made now, having given the store a full fit out and a fresh coat of paint in QD’s trademark red.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming customers and showing them fantastic quality, ever-changing deals and value guaranteed that they can expect here in Maldon.”







