Family-run discount chain opens its 30th store

A family-owned East Anglian retail chain has launched a new store in Maldon, creating 16 jobs in the town.

The new QD store, located at 44-48 High Street, covers 7,000 sq ft.

It offers a wide range of homeware, garden and pet products all sold at discounted prices.

Commenting on the day it opened (August 25), Karl Ottolangui, group operations director at QD, said: “It was a pleasure to officially open our new store in Maldon today, which has created 16 new jobs and is the 30th QD store in our Group.

"QD is an independent, family run business and we are looking forward to continuing this ethos in our new store. The store has been very busy since we opened our doors at 9am and feedback from customers throughout the day has been fantastic. Thank you for being so welcoming Maldon.”

Luke Willis, store manager at QD Maldon, said: “We are delighted to now be open in Maldon. We’re not just another discount shop – customers have been really surprised by the great quality of our products and they love our value guaranteed offering.

QD opens its 30th store in Maldon - Credit: QD

"We’re very pleased to be here in the town and look forward to bringing more fantastic value, excellent quality and ever-changing spectacular new deals to Maldon in the coming months.”

QD was launched in Norwich in 1985 and now has stores across East Anglia and the Home Counties.

It recently invested millions of pounds into its Snetterton warehouse to expand its distribution hub.

The firm said that it made the investment after achieving accelerated growth during the pandemic.

Along with owning QD, the company also has the brands Cherry Lane and Lathams of Potter Heigham.