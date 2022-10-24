14 of the Queen's horses up for sale in Newmarket this week

Fourteen of the Queen's horses will be sold at Tattersalls in Newmarket this week. File photo of a previous Tattersall sale. - Credit: MICHAEL HALL

Fourteen of the Queen's horses are going up for sale in Newmarket this week.

King Charles III is selling off some of the racehorses he inherited from his mother in the Tattersalls autumn sale of horses in training.

According to Tattersalls, the Royal lots include Persian Gold, who was bought by Amer Alajmi for 5,000 guineas on Monday; Naval College, who will go up for sale on Tuesday; and Tactical, who will be sold on Wednesday.

The Royal family has around 50 horses in training, and Tattersalls bosses say selling some is not unusual.

Jason Singh, marketing manager of Tattersalls. - Credit: PHIL MORLEY

Jason Singh, marketing manager at Tattersalls, said: "It is normal for owners to disperse some of their racing stock at the end of each year, especially when, as in the case of the late Queen, they have horses they have bred coming through that will go into training next year.

"The number of horses that the Royal Family has catalogued through all of our sales this year is comparable to the number they had last year.

"Successful National Hunt star Pied Piper – who won at Cheltenham on Saturday – and (My) Kingdom Of Fife, who subsequently won a Group 1 in Australia, are two recent examples of horses the Queen sold at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale that went on to further success."

Pied Piper, who was sold by the Queen at Tattersalls, ridden by Robert Havlin after winning the Rossdales Laboratories Maiden Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse. - Credit: PA

The Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale sees around 1,500 horses go under the hammer and is the largest sale of its kind in the world.

The Queen had a long association with horse racing and Newmarket in particular.

This included numerous visits to Tattersalls, and multiple unannounced visits to a statue of her in the town – turning up in an unmarked car with only a driver and police officer.

The Queen visiting Tattersalls in Newmarket in March 1982. - Credit: EADT ARCHIVE

She enjoyed notable racing successes at Newmarket, including both the 1000 Guineas and the 2000 Guineas.

Twenty-to-one longshot Pall Mall won the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in 1958 and the Queen recorded another Classic success in 1974 when Highclere, ridden by Joe Mercer for Dick Hern, just held off Polygamy by a short head in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.