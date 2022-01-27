News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Drop in recorded insolvencies ‘could mask huge rise in East’

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 2:00 PM January 27, 2022
A staff member serving hot drinks at The Little Park CafÃ© at Sir George Morse Park

East Anglia's hospitality and retail businesses faced huge pressures over the last few weeks, says R3 Eastern chairman Alistair Bacon - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A month-on-month fall recorded in insolvencies across England and Wales may actually be masking a “huge” rise, East of England insolvency experts fear.

R3 Eastern – the insolvency practitioners’ body for the region – said while government Insolvency Service figures show a national 11.4% drop in firms collapsing in December 2021 to a total of 1,486 compared to the previous month, the picture on the ground here is very different.

Alistair Bacon – who is chairman of R3 Eastern as well as founder of AMB Law in Ipswich – said the official figures could be masking the true situation in this region.

“The national monthly fall in corporate insolvencies does not reflect anecdotal evidence locally which suggests a huge increase in insolvencies in the last few weeks,” he said. 

“My firm, for example, has dealt with eight pre-pack administrations since the end of November, which is more than we had handled since the beginning of the pandemic.

“When a longer-term view of the national data is taken, however, it more accurately demonstrates what may be happening here in the region. The latest monthly corporate insolvency statistic is a 20.1% increase on December 2020’s figure of 1,237, and 32.7% above the 1,120 figure for December 2019.

“These increases were driven by a rise in Creditors Voluntary Liquidations, which suggests that the economic situation has pushed – and continues to push – many company directors to close their businesses voluntarily before that decision is made for them.”

Most Read

  1. 1 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
  2. 2 'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12
  3. 3 'I'm not here to settle' - Walton sets sights high after permanent Town move
  1. 4 Stu says: Seven observations following Wimbledon win
  2. 5 Town could lose its Post Office branch in triple closure shock
  3. 6 'A real gent' - Father raising awareness of rare cancer passes away aged 61
  4. 7 Look inside 'immaculately presented' property with own bar and heated pool
  5. 8 'One or two we're speaking to' - McKenna on transfer plans
  6. 9 Photographer secretly recorded couple in bedroom of his Suffolk holiday home
  7. 10 Haverhill man taken to hospital after being assaulted by burglars

Mr Bacon said East businesses in sectors such as retail and hospitality were having a tough time. They faced some particularly challenging weeks during the peak Christmas period which was severely affected by Covid restrictions and staffing issues.

“A sharp rise in Covid cases, increasing costs and falling consumer confidence hit footfall, personnel and sales throughout December. Company directors and management teams have also had to work in the midst of new Covid restrictions, which will have affected day-to-day operations, customer behaviour and revenue levels,” he said.

“Although the latest Covid restrictions are set to be lifted, local business owners still need to remain alert, and if the measures lead to their business becoming financially distressed, they should seek advice as soon as possible.

“Most insolvency practitioners in the Eastern region will offer a free hour’s consultation to potential clients, so they can understand more about their business, its circumstances and outline what options might be available.”

Norfolk
Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Peter and St Pauls Church in Lavenham, Suffolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Suffolk - according to estate agents

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson heads wide but alleged that his shirt was pulled at AFC Wimbledon.

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals inspire Town win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Thong Hall Road in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live News

Two incidents of indecent exposure within 20 minutes in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Brendan Padfield, Unruly Pig owner PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Unruly Pig in Suffolk is named best gastropub in the UK

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon