East Anglia's insolvency practitioners are braced for a big rise in company collapses as winter approaches.

Alistair Bacon, chairman of the sector's regional trade body R3 Eastern, fears the worst as the economic situation deteriorates. "It's almost impossible to see how we are going to avoid some fairly dramatic increase in insolvencies," he said.

Many companies are choosing to take their fate in their own hands by closing down voluntarily as their situation becomes untenable - and before the choice is taken out of their hands, R3 Eastern believes.

Many insolvency experts were expecting more businesses to go under by this point, said Mr Bacon, but there may be a number of explanations for why that hasn't happened - including that for an insolvency process to occur someone has to drive it. Some companies - because of the way they are structured - have virtually no assets and insolvency processes can be costly.

A manufacturing company might start up in leased premises, and use leased machinery. The stock could be financed by a third party, he pointed out.

"No one really knows why the so-called tsunami has not yet come - but it has to," he said. "I think one of the reasons we have not had this enormous tsunami of insolvencies is everything is a bit dead."

For some, it's a very difficult to accept the reality of their situation, said Mr Bacon. However, the number of voluntary liquidations is rising, he added. Usually, organisations like HMRC and the bank are the largest creditors.

Insolvency Service figures show corporate insolvencies in England and Wales rose by 5.5% in August 2022 to a total of 1,933 compared to July's total of 1,832, and by 43.4% compared to August 2021's figure of 1,348.

Many companies would have been supported by government loans or support during the pandemic - which Mr Bacon believes they may have been given out too readily in some cases or "handed out like sweeties". "The levels of fraud in my view is probably staggering," he said.

But the Insolvency Service was now scrutinising this more and more, he added, and pursuing directors where funds appear to have gone to the wrong places.

Many economic factors have not hit home yet including a rise in rates, fuel increases and a massive rise in overheads - but industrial relations are becoming more strained as the cost-of-living crisis bites, he added.

"I think the leisure industry is going to be in for a really hard time as people stop going out because they can't afford it," he said. "The cost of going out has massively increased and that can only get worse because pubs and restaurants can only absorb so much."

Logistics companies also faced a lot of red tape pressures, while the cost of buying goods from abroad was getting very costly, he said.

He predicted there would be a "huge influx of insolvencies going forward". "I do think there is going to be quite a big upturn in the volume of insolvency work," he said.

"I think we are in for a torrid time. None of the commentators seem to be suggesting (prime minister) Liz Truss's policies are good ones."

He advised owners of businesses in trouble to take advice rather than wait for the situation to worsen.

“Most R3 members will give an hour’s free consultation to potential clients to enable them to understand more about their circumstances, and to outline the options available to help them improve their situation,” he said.

