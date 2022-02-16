Major recruitment challenges remain for Suffolk and Essex firms

Employers in Suffolk and Essex are still facing major recruitment challenges - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Businesses in the region are still facing major recruitment challenges - with some companies being forced to raise wages to "absurd levels" to attract new staff, experts have said.

Experts say the UK jobs market is currently "walking a tightrope", with employees being counter-offered on a daily basis.

This is pushing salaries up in some sectors, and businesses are being told they must look at all aspects of their job offer to attract the best candidates.

Sectors such as IT and computing, and nursing, medical and healthcare have seen the greatest vacancy increases in Suffolk and Essex, according to one recruitment expert.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5million.

In the East of England, unemployment fell 0.2% to 3.0% over the three months to December - the lowest rate in England.

Meanwhile, total pay growth rose to 4.3% for the quarter to December - but continued to lag behind inflation, which soared to a near 30-year high of 5.4% in December.

Robyn Holmes, of Prime Appointments, said competition for staff is 'hugely demanding' - Credit: Maria Kelly

Robyn Holmes, managing director of family-run recruitment agency Prime Appointments, which has offices in Sudbury and Witham, said: "The jobs market is still growing strongly.

"We are still working hard to place people into work as demand from vast numbers of employers continues to rise.

"Competition for staff is still hugely demanding, companies are having to raise pay rates for new starters to attract the best people.

"The cost of living crisis means there is also more pressure from jobseekers who want a pay rise. But pay is not the only important factor - companies must think about all aspects of their offer, including their own benefit package, to ensure they get the right staff that they need.

"This is hugely relevant as business spending is under pressure from inflation as well. Some sectors are continuing to show the strain of high demand for permanent and temporary roles."

Some companies are having to raise wages to attract new staff - Credit: Archant

Sandra Wilson, of Ipswich-based recruitment and HR company Cottrell Moore, said wages in some sectors are being pushed to "absurd levels".

"The UK jobs market is currently walking a tightrope," she said.

"Speak to most recruiters and they are loving how busy it is with the number of available jobs at a record high.

"However, employees are being counter-offered on a daily basis, which is pushing salaries in some sectors up to absurd levels. The result is a situation that is simply unsustainable.

"The hope is that common sense will start to prevail and that people will realise that compromises need to be made rather than outright demands."

Paul Simon, from the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said firms are reporting difficulties with staffing - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communications at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said firms in the county are facing staffing challenges.

"Suffolk Chamber’s members are, almost without exception, reporting difficulties in finding the right staff," he said.

“While for some this situation is causing short-term difficulties, not least when set against the backdrop of a serious squeeze on margins caused by rising raw materials and energy costs, others are looking to use the current situation to increase their investment levels.

"According to our latest quarterly economic survey, investment in both training for existing staff and in plant and equipment, especially among the county’s manufacturers, is at an all-time high.

"We are also aware that a surprisingly high number of our members are bringing forward their investment plans in new technologies such as AI and virtual reality.

"Others are refining and improving their cultures and processes to reach out to hitherto under-represented parts of the workplace, including those with disabilities.

“So overall, while there are certainly major challenges, Suffolk Chamber is hopeful that the county’s business community is purposefully adapting as best it can with a view to locking in future competitiveness and productivity gains.”