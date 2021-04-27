News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Recruitment company rivals decide it's time to work together

Sarah Chambers

Published: 12:07 PM April 27, 2021   
David Andrew and fellow director Adam Eldridge (left) who have formed EA Associates

Adam Eldridge and David Andrew who have formed EA Associates, a construction recruitment company based in Lavenham - Credit: Paul Nixon

Two rival construction recruiters who met at college years ago have decided to join forces.

Until recently, Adam Eldridge and David Andrews worked for national and regional recruitment firms and were competing against each other for business.

Now they have launched a Lavenham-based recruitment company, EA Associates, with the aim of servicing the construction industry across Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

The pair — both 31 and living in Colchester — are familiar faces across the region where they have serviced small and large construction businesses for a combined 17 years.

David said: “Having competed against each other at rival firms for the last three years, we’re excited to be back working together and offering a one-stop shop for efficient, professional recruitment services to builders of all shapes and sizes across the region.

“Despite the last year the construction sector is still prospering, with a slew of great projects in the pipeline. 

“We’re confident it’s the right time to combine our networks to offer the most comprehensive service in East Anglia and can’t wait to get started.”

