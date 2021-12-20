News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Antiques shop closing after Covid hit trade - but still trading online

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2021
Red Lion Antiques in East Bergjolt is closing PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Karen Baksh at Red Lion Antiques in East Bergholt, which is closing its shop but continuing online - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An antiques shop in East Bergholt is closing down - but the business will continue to trade online.

Red Lion Antiques opened in late 2019, just six months before the Covid pandemic struck.

Owner David Baksh, who runs the business together with his wife Karen, posted on Facebook: "Unfortunately, Red Lion Antiques, will be closing its doors for the last time on December 24, 2021.

"We would like to thank everyone who has visited our shop over the last two years.

Red Lion Antiques owner Dave Baksh when the shop opened in 2019, with pub owner Jonathan Peachey

Red Lion Antiques owner Dave Baksh when the shop opened in 2019, with pub owner Jonathan Peachey - Credit: Archant

"Sadly, the effects of Covid on both trade and decreasing number of customers visiting the shop, has resulted in our decision."

David added: "We have not been helped by all the road closures affecting the village, but also the renovation of the car park. Although this was good for the village, it resulted in a week of non-trade."

He also thanked The Lion brasserie's owner, Jonathan Peachey, who owns the shop building, saying: "We would like to give him our appreciation for his efforts over the past few years."

Some of the furniture at Red Lion Antiques in East Bergholt, which is closing its shop

Some of the furniture at Red Lion Antiques in East Bergholt, which is closing its shop - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Although the shop is closing, the antiques business will continue to trade online and via Facebook.

David said it will operate from its warehouse, located behind Fields Farm Shop and Cafe in Park Road, where customers will be able to view antiques by appointment only.

"We are still going to be trading - we're not feeling negative about it at all.

"I think it's a good way to go forward. We're quite looking forward to trading at the warehouse."

Red Lion Antiques in East Bergholt is closing its shop

Red Lion Antiques in East Bergholt is closing its shop - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A former chef at the Red Lion, David has 40 years of self-taught experience with antiques, and has said they are something that both he and his wife love.

He decided to set up the business after going blind in one eye as the result of a freak accident.

Red Lion Antiques sells antique furnishings, retro items and vintage pieces dating back to the Georgian and Victorian era up to modern day.

The antiques shop will close on the same day as the next-door craft and gift shop, Bow & Oak, which has also seen footfall hit by Covid. It will also continue to trade online.

For more information, visit the Red Lion Antiques website.

The Red Lion Antiques shop in East Bergholt, which is closing.

The Red Lion Antiques shop in East Bergholt, which is closing. The business will continue to trade from its warehouse - Credit: Archant



