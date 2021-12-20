Antiques shop closing after Covid hit trade - but still trading online
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
An antiques shop in East Bergholt is closing down - but the business will continue to trade online.
Red Lion Antiques opened in late 2019, just six months before the Covid pandemic struck.
Owner David Baksh, who runs the business together with his wife Karen, posted on Facebook: "Unfortunately, Red Lion Antiques, will be closing its doors for the last time on December 24, 2021.
"We would like to thank everyone who has visited our shop over the last two years.
"Sadly, the effects of Covid on both trade and decreasing number of customers visiting the shop, has resulted in our decision."
David added: "We have not been helped by all the road closures affecting the village, but also the renovation of the car park. Although this was good for the village, it resulted in a week of non-trade."
He also thanked The Lion brasserie's owner, Jonathan Peachey, who owns the shop building, saying: "We would like to give him our appreciation for his efforts over the past few years."
Although the shop is closing, the antiques business will continue to trade online and via Facebook.
David said it will operate from its warehouse, located behind Fields Farm Shop and Cafe in Park Road, where customers will be able to view antiques by appointment only.
"We are still going to be trading - we're not feeling negative about it at all.
"I think it's a good way to go forward. We're quite looking forward to trading at the warehouse."
A former chef at the Red Lion, David has 40 years of self-taught experience with antiques, and has said they are something that both he and his wife love.
He decided to set up the business after going blind in one eye as the result of a freak accident.
Red Lion Antiques sells antique furnishings, retro items and vintage pieces dating back to the Georgian and Victorian era up to modern day.
The antiques shop will close on the same day as the next-door craft and gift shop, Bow & Oak, which has also seen footfall hit by Covid. It will also continue to trade online.
For more information, visit the Red Lion Antiques website.