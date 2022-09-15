Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again

The applicant says that the pub is no longer viable. - Credit: Google Maps

Long-running plans to convert the Red Lion pub in Great Bricett into a family home have been refused again.

Everose's plans to turn the Grade II listed pub – also known as the Vegetarian Lion – into a home were originally submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council in December 2020, but were refused in March 2021.

A subsequent appeal was then dismissed in June 2022.

The appeal was split into two parts. The first part, related to the change of use of the Red Lion into a dwelling, was refused.

However, a second part relating to the ​listed building consent for internal and external alterations to facilitate change of use from a pub to a home was granted.

The decision meant that planning officers were happy with the physical works to convert the listed building but were reluctant to lose the village pub.

The applicants declined a request for comment. The pub is currently listed for sale with Savills at a cost of £400,000 for the freehold.

Councillor Daniel Pratt said: "In my opinion, the inspector has made a total mess of this decision and given very little thought over how we as a planning authority are to process it.

"It basically means that the developer could go ahead with the alterations to the building proposed under the listed building consent.

"If the resolution from the planning inspectorate had been to refuse both appeals this would have given us some relief.

"We would look forward to a fresh face taking on the business."

The current iteration of plans are a re-submission of the change of use application – the listed building consent application has been approved once more.

The plans would have seen a family home built on the site. - Credit: Google Maps

The planning statement for the project – prepared by Hollins, said: "The population of the village is simply insufficient to support a commercially viable pub business, especially when there is good choice within the village and surrounding areas.

"The site is remote and is not easily accessible by foot. Not all local residents could in any event be expected to use their local pub on a regular basis.

"Clearly, the vast majority of local residents don’t use the pub when it has been available to them, and it is neither fair, reasonable or wise to expect the owners to run the public house in such financial frailty.

"The owners are experienced in the trade, and have done what they can to improve the business, including an alternative vegan menu."

However, the planning officer's report on the project said: "The appeal decisions are tested and made clear the proposal has inadequate and conflicting marketing and viability evidence to justify closure of the pub and the change of use to a dwelling.

"The Public house has not been found to be unviable. The proposed dwelling would lead to the unnecessary loss of a valued rural facility.

"The Inspector’s decision has considered it is unlikely the pandemic would have permanent repercussions on the licensed trade.

"Also, the location of the pub is not considered a reason to be unviable.

"The proposal has failed to demonstrate the actual economic performance of the pub, which undermines the assertions made by the appellant that the business does not attract the extent of customers that would be required to sustain its viability or the needs of the community, and how competition with other pubs in the locality may affect this.

"The parallels that can be drawn from the appeal decision show community support for the pub.

"The AVC (asset of community value) listing of the premises with local support demonstrated since the continued protection of the use and its importance to the community of Great Bricett.

"There has not been any clear intent or willingness to take on the premises and attempt to run it as a going concern."