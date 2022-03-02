35,000 ducks to be culled after second case of bird flu found in Suffolk

Ducks at a farm near Redgrave in Suffolk are to be culled (file photo) - Credit: Archant

About 35,000 ducks are to be humanely culled at a farm near Redgrave after a second case of bird flu was identified in Suffolk this week.

Suffolk County Council has confirmed a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone will be established around the north Suffolk farm.

Council officers will be going door-to-door in the 3km zone, which includes Redgrave, Norton, Thelnetham and Hinderclay, on Tuesday.

The identification of the highly-pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 comes after another outbreak was reported at a farm near Elmswell on Monday.

The UK is tackling its largest ever outbreak of bird flu, with nearly 100 cases confirmed across the country since the start of November.

In December, UK chief vet Christin Middlemiss said the department had taken "swift action" to limit the spread of the disease including housing measures.

She added: "However, we are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country.

"Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that no enough is being done to keep bird flue out.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."