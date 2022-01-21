News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Town encourages businesses to sign up to directory

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 12:00 PM January 21, 2022
Woodbridge's Thoroughfare is home to a number of independent traders

Woodbridge Thoroughfare - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Businesses are being invited to register their details on a website that provides a directory on local firms. 

Choose Woodbridge is the business and tourism association for Woodbridge and the website provides a hub for the latest information, events, news and more to help visitors to plan their trips and locals to stay informed.  

Visitors to the site have the opportunity to discover Woodbridge’s heritage, local food and shopping facilities, as well as being able to browse the range of accommodation in the area and find out about all the upcoming events.    

Shops listed include outfitters, boutiques and craft shops, in addition to farms shops and garden centres, while there is also information on local visitor attractions, such as Sutton Hoo and National Trust properties, as well as local beaches. 

To find out more, visit https://www.choosewoodbridge.co.uk.

Woodbridge News

