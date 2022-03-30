Relocation of Bungay Post Office postponed
- Credit: PA
The date set for the relocation of the Post Office in Bungay in north Suffolk has been postponed.
Currently operating from the foyer of Bungay Town Council, the Post Office will be moving to Bungay Shopper in St Mary's Street.
It will now be opening on Monday, April 29 at 1pm, four weeks later than planned.
In addition to this, the Post Office has announced that for the period leading up to the relocation, the temporary site will be operating with reduced hours.
It will now be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 5pm.
This is due to short term staff shortages.
The temporary post office will close permanently at 5pm on April 25.
Wendy Hamilton, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We thank Bungay Town Council for providing premises for a temporary Post Office and for allowing the branch to remain longer than planned, due to the new opening date for the replacement branch.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City
- 2 Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'
- 3 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 4 Town skipper Sam Morsy on Kieran McKenna's 'eye opening' methods and where it went wrong for Paul Cook
- 5 Road closed near Suffolk town after vehicle overturned in field
- 6 Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval
- 7 ITFC Fans' Forum 3: What was said by McKenna, Ashton and Rolls
- 8 See inside this amazing mill conversion for sale for half a million
- 9 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
- 10 Suffolk wedding venue ranked as one of the best in the UK
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the revised opening hours until the new permanent, full-time branch opens. This is due to short-term staffing issues.”