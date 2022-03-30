Relocation of Bungay Post Office postponed

Bungay's Post Office is moving to a new location (file photo) - Credit: PA

The date set for the relocation of the Post Office in Bungay in north Suffolk has been postponed.

Currently operating from the foyer of Bungay Town Council, the Post Office will be moving to Bungay Shopper in St Mary's Street.

It will now be opening on Monday, April 29 at 1pm, four weeks later than planned.

In addition to this, the Post Office has announced that for the period leading up to the relocation, the temporary site will be operating with reduced hours.

It will now be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 1pm to 5pm.

This is due to short term staff shortages.

The temporary post office will close permanently at 5pm on April 25.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We thank Bungay Town Council for providing premises for a temporary Post Office and for allowing the branch to remain longer than planned, due to the new opening date for the replacement branch.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the revised opening hours until the new permanent, full-time branch opens. This is due to short-term staffing issues.”