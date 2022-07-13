Reopening date announced for popular Suffolk hotel after £1m revamp

A popular east Suffolk hotel is set to reopen in the autumn after a £1million refurb - Credit: The Bell Hotel Saxmundham

The grand reopening of a popular east Suffolk hotel is on for the autumn after the new owner spent £1million on a major refurbishment.

Having now invested a huge amount of money on the makeover at The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham, new owner Beales Hotels has announced it is well on track to reopen.

The next stage of the revamp is about to take place, which will see local designers and builders getting to work on reimagining the interior.

This will include a spacious and welcoming bar area, a redesigned terrace, and an elegant restaurant.

It is not just the interior and exterior that is having a makeover, the menu is, too.

Chef Garry Cook is putting the finishing touches on what promises to be a menu filled with his own brand of homegrown, field-to-fork fare.

Manager Ashely Beale said: "When we bought The Bell Hotel earlier this year, it was more than just a business decision for me.

"It was an opportunity to relive all those happy Suffolk coastal holidays from my childhood.

"I love this part of the country.

"Now, thanks to the hard work of the many local designers, contractors and artisans that are involved in the restoration, we’re finally putting The Bell back where it belongs – at the heart of local life here in Saxmundham.

"A place where you can meet friends for a drink, eat a great meal with your loved ones, or simply enjoy a coffee, cake and a friendly welcome.

"And of course, by offering a luxury hotel experience, we’ll play a role in strengthening the local economy, by increasing footfall to the many amazing businesses in the town.

“As the grand opening gets closer, we’re excited to build ties with local businesses, provide a destination venue for visitors, and greet our neighbours in this wonderful town.”