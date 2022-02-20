Marina set for repairs to 'deteriorating' harbour walls

Harbour repairs are to be carried out at Levington Marina - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Repair works are set to be carried out later this year to the harbour walls at Suffolk Yacht Harbour.

Owners of the harbour on the River Orwell at Levington have asked the Marine Management Organisation for permission to carry out the repairs.

Suffolk Yacht Harbour said the existing sheet-piled walls and pier heads at Levington Marina were in a "deteriorating condition" and in need of maintenance.

In documents to the MMO, harbour officials said: "The rubble armour across the river side face of the main pier has been dispersed over time by water action and requires realignment."

The aim is to carry out work on the East Pier Head from September to November and the works will include installing a pile and panel system along the northern face of the east pier with backfilling of the new return wall. The East Pier Slope will also be realigned.

Work will be carried out to the West Pier Head area the following autumn.



