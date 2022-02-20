News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Marina set for repairs to 'deteriorating' harbour walls

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM February 20, 2022
Suffolk Yacht Harbour in Levington.

Harbour repairs are to be carried out at Levington Marina - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Repair works are set to be carried out later this year to the harbour walls at Suffolk Yacht Harbour.

Owners of the harbour on the River Orwell at Levington have asked the Marine Management Organisation for permission to carry out the repairs.

Suffolk Yacht Harbour said the existing sheet-piled walls and pier heads at Levington Marina were in a "deteriorating condition" and in need of maintenance.

In documents to the MMO, harbour officials said: "The rubble armour across the river side face of the main pier has been dispersed over time by water action and requires realignment."

The aim is to carry out work on the East Pier Head from September to November and the works will include installing a pile and panel system along the northern face of the east pier with backfilling of the new return wall. The East Pier Slope will also be realigned.

Work will be carried out to the West Pier Head area the following autumn.


Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Storm Eunice is bringing wind speeds of up to 90mph to Suffolk today

Suffolk Weather

What times the strongest winds from Storm Eunice will hit Suffolk today

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
SET Saxmundham School is among the three schools that have closed due to Storm Eunice

Suffolk Live News

Four Suffolk schools announce closure due to Storm Eunice

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Michele and chef Marian at Rustico in Bury St Edmunds

Food and Drink

First look: This Italian restaurant is opening soon in Suffolk

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Everton's Oumar Niasse celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier Leagu

Football

Burton sign former £13.5m striker ahead of Ipswich visit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon