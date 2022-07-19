Manufacturing is vital to the success of the East of England economy - and is heavily reliant on the European Union as an export market , a report shows.

In 2021 the East of England accounted for 9% of the total goods exports from the UK, an annual study shows.

During that period the region’s dependence on the EU rose from 46% of goods to 48% annually - a percentage point below the UK average, it found.

Report authors Make UK - a manufacturers' lobby group - and accountants BDO estimate the industry accounts for nearly 11% of the whole of the region's economy and provides 201,000 jobs - making up 6% of its workforce.

The study - which looked at the overall state of industry in the region over the last 12 months - revealed that the East of England recovered strongly from the pandemic with the biggest boost to orders and workforces of any UK region compared to the year to June 2021.

Food and drink was the largest sector at 15% and this was boosted by the re-opening of retail and hospitality businesses in the first half of the year. Second largest is electronics (11%) and fabricated metals (8.1%). The wide mix of manufacturing types is greater than in every other UK region, Make UK and BDO said.

After the EU, the next largest export destination of East of England goods was Asia & Oceania (18%) and North America (17%).

Make UK East of England region director Charlotte Horobin said: “Despite the talk of ‘Global Britain’ history shows that geography is always the main determinant of trade. The EU was always going to remain the main destination for manufacturers in the East of England who appear to becoming more, not less, dependent on it as a market.

"As a result, it is vital the Government now takes steps to reset the trading relationship with the bloc and, wherever possible, eases and simplifies trading to boost exports for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular.”

Keith Ferguson, head of manufacturing for BDO in East Anglia, said: “Manufacturers across the region make a significant contribution to the local economy and are responsible for a tenth of all UK manufacturing exports.

“The increasing dependence on EU export markets shows that local businesses have done a good job in adapting to new post-Brexit rules, but ongoing government support may well be required, particularly for firms at the smaller end of the spectrum.

“It’s vitally important for the region’s exporters that good trading relationships with our European neighbours are maintained to ensure that trade remains as frictionless as possible. We also hope to see further progress on free trade deals which could offer new and exciting opportunities for East of England businesses.”



