The Range is set to occupy a huge Â£200m, 1.2 million square foot distribution unit at Gateway 14 in Stowmarket - Credit: Jaynic

Developers have submitted a reserved matters planning application for a giant £200m warehouse off the A14 in Suffolk.

Jaynic is planning to build a 1.2m sq ft structure for home and garden wares retail chain The Range at Stowmarket's Gateway 14.

The huge centre is set to create an estimated 1,650 jobs in the region.

Gateway 14 has already secured outline consent for a 2.36m sq ft mixed-use innovation, business and warehousing scheme - with construction of site infrastructure already well under way.

Jaynic hopes work can start on The Range unit in January 2023 with the building ready for occupation in autumn.

The landmark development is set to include EV charging, LED lighting, solar PV, smart energy systems and rainwater harvesting.

Accessibility through and around the development is a key feature with significant walking and cycling routes being integrated along with access to public transport links and local amenities.

Gateway 14 Ltd, which is wholly owned by Mid Suffolk District Council, exchanged conditional contracts with The Range in June to develop the distribution unit with its development partner Jaynic, on a freehold turnkey basis.

The Range has more than 200 retail stores nationwide and stocks more than 65,000 products across 16 different departments from homeware and furniture to DIY and art supplies. A further 100 or more stores are planned in the coming five years, in addition to its growing online presence.

Gateway 14 chairman Sir Christopher Haworth said: “Welcoming The Range to Gateway 14 is a significant step forward for the site and demonstrates its important position in Suffolk and the wider eastern region.

"Gateway 14 has huge potential not only for nationally important brands like The Range, but also to support local and small businesses.”

Gateway 14 is part of Freeport East - one of eight UK ports within low tax, low regulation zones.