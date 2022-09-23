Residents urged to have their say on 'What's next for Stowmarket'

The event offers people the chance to have their say on the future of Stowmarket. - Credit: Archant

Residents of Stowmarket are being urged to have their say on the future of the town.

The 'What's next for Stowmarket' event is showcasing projects and developments going on in the town, including updates on Gateway 14 and the plans for the sport, leisure, education, wellbeing and leisure hub on land surrounding Stowmarket High school.

The event has been taking place at the John Peel Centre over the last couple of days and is open on Saturday (September 24) from 9am to 3pm.

One of the developments on show is the housing project at the site of the former middle school. - Credit: Archant

People are being urged to have their say on the future of the town - and feedback can be left online until October 21. More information can be found here.

Mid Suffolk cabinet member for economic growth, councillor Harry Richardson, said: “We really want to get the public's involvement, and get their comments and views on everything that were doing to make sure that what we are doing chimes with their needs and desires.

“It’s about getting people’s views, understanding what they want, what they think the town should look like in five, ten, fifteen years' time.

“One of the things that’s really important about all of this is that there’s so many things going on in Stowmarket as individual projects but actually looking at a whole how Stowmarket is developing, how it’s growing, the new initiatives that are going on.

“Given what we’ve got going on in Stowmarket it feels like we’ve got quite a lot of momentum building up now.

“We’ve got the John Peel centre, we’ve got Gateway 14, SHELF, the work that the Food Museum has done, the expansion to the leisure centre.

Key stakeholders from around the town have been showcasing their future plans for the town. - Credit: Archant

“It feels like there’s key energy and momentum."

Councillor Richardson also outlined what direction he wanted the future of the town to take.

“What we really want is somewhere that people feel at home in, because for many people Stowmarket is a very recognisable, distinct place, but one that’s also becoming more vibrant.

“What we want fundamentally is for Stowmarket to be a great place to live, work and enjoy.”

Plans for Old Fox Yard are also on display. - Credit: Archant







