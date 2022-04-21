Seaside outdoor dining year's extension agreed
Permission for al fresco dining on a portion of Felixstowe seafront has been granted for another year to help support hospitality businesses.
Open grassland space between Undercliff Road West and the promenade has been allowed for outdoor seating for four seafront hospitality firms on a temporary one-year basis, to help them accommodate customers during Covid-19 and help recover from the pandemic’s impacts.
That permission is due to expire next month, but East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee this week gave approval for another one-year extension.
It means The Alex, Bar One 29, The Cork and Steak Lobster & Co will be able to serve customers in the outdoor space again for a further 12 months.
Grant Heal, planning officer, said it had been “very well used,” adding “the environmental protection team haven’t had any complaints with regard to noise or anti-social behaviour”.
Permission was first granted in 2020 for those bars and restaurants to safely accommodate diners during the height of the pandemic, and a 12-month extension was granted last summer.
The council’s report said: “Thirteen third-party representations of support have been received which recognise the proposal’s potential to benefit the local economy, as well as support the long-term vitality of adjacent hospitality businesses and the wider resort during a period of unforeseen economic downturn resulting from the global pandemic.
“Supporters also recognised the proposal’s positive benefit for public health and wellbeing from increased opportunities to socialise safely in-light of current social distancing restrictions.”
The outdoor seating can be used between 9am and 11pm, but no live or recorded music can be played.