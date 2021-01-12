Published: 11:58 AM January 12, 2021

Happiness at Home and The Boathouse restaurant and wine bar have taken up units at the new Chandlery development in Woodbridge - Credit: FW Properties

The site of a former boatyard in Woodbridge has transformed in to a new wine bar and restaurant - and a high-end interior design store.

The Chandlery - which is part of the former Whisstocks boatyard next to the River Deben - lies close to the town's Tide Mill with "stunning" views of the town's waterfront.

The building's new tenants - Happiness at Home and The Boathouse wine bar and restaurant - have taken up 10-year leases on two units at the site.

Agents Penn Commercial said it was "a highly-desirable location with easy access to the nearby town".

“This exciting, forward-thinking development has two new occupants, and The Chandlery has really come to life. We are pleased to be acting for FW Properties in securing these tenants,” said Penn Commercial's Paul Keen.

You may also want to watch:

Happiness at Home - which will occupy 950sq ft of floorspace - was based in Woodbridge town centre for 10 years where it was called the Happiness Store.

The business - owned by Joannah Reynolds - aims to provide "a personal and stylish shopping experience, sourcing and curating collections, always aiming to surprise and delight with distinctive finds for the home and gifts".

The Boathouse will be located in a 1,400sq ft unit with outdoor seating. Owner Emma Cole said she was "thrilled" to launch the new restaurant.

“We opened our doors in early December 2020 after a delay due to Covid. We are delighted with the venue and can’t wait until restrictions are lifted next year," she said.

"The area has been calling out for a riverside restaurant, and we are lucky to have set up in such an amazing location. The area has become a popular hub and we hope to build on this in the future."

Whisstocks boatyard dates back to 1926 and was in operation until the 1990s, building dinghies, fishing boats, lifeboats and private yachts over the decades.

The regeneration of Whisstocks boatyard and Nunn's Mill factory includes the development of town houses and apartments as well as commercial space.



