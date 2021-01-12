Former boatyard becomes wine bar and restaurant
- Credit: FW Properties
The site of a former boatyard in Woodbridge has transformed in to a new wine bar and restaurant - and a high-end interior design store.
The Chandlery - which is part of the former Whisstocks boatyard next to the River Deben - lies close to the town's Tide Mill with "stunning" views of the town's waterfront.
The building's new tenants - Happiness at Home and The Boathouse wine bar and restaurant - have taken up 10-year leases on two units at the site.
Agents Penn Commercial said it was "a highly-desirable location with easy access to the nearby town".
“This exciting, forward-thinking development has two new occupants, and The Chandlery has really come to life. We are pleased to be acting for FW Properties in securing these tenants,” said Penn Commercial's Paul Keen.
You may also want to watch:
Happiness at Home - which will occupy 950sq ft of floorspace - was based in Woodbridge town centre for 10 years where it was called the Happiness Store.
The business - owned by Joannah Reynolds - aims to provide "a personal and stylish shopping experience, sourcing and curating collections, always aiming to surprise and delight with distinctive finds for the home and gifts".
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Hotspots of coronavirus in Suffolk as infections rise
- 2 Police carry out coastal vehicle checks as 39 Covid fines handed out
- 3 More vaccine centres set to go live from today
- 4 Latest Covid-19 infection rates for Suffolk and north Essex
- 5 Four-letter warning to outsiders 'smacks of xenophobia'
- 6 Covid's tragic death toll in Suffolk revealed
- 7 Property of the week - stunning waterside home on sale for £1.6m
- 8 Explained – rules on support bubbles in lockdown 3
- 9 How could the lockdown get tougher?
- 10 Huge power cut knocks out electricity to almost 1,000 homes
The Boathouse will be located in a 1,400sq ft unit with outdoor seating. Owner Emma Cole said she was "thrilled" to launch the new restaurant.
“We opened our doors in early December 2020 after a delay due to Covid. We are delighted with the venue and can’t wait until restrictions are lifted next year," she said.
"The area has been calling out for a riverside restaurant, and we are lucky to have set up in such an amazing location. The area has become a popular hub and we hope to build on this in the future."
Whisstocks boatyard dates back to 1926 and was in operation until the 1990s, building dinghies, fishing boats, lifeboats and private yachts over the decades.
The regeneration of Whisstocks boatyard and Nunn's Mill factory includes the development of town houses and apartments as well as commercial space.