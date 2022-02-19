News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Approval for village business premises to bring new jobs

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:08 PM February 19, 2022
Construction Worker Using Drill To Install Window/ Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The new industrial units will be built off Fountain Way in Reydon - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Homes for eight new businesses are to be created in a Suffolk village.

East Suffolk Council has given the go-ahead for a vacant piece of land off Fountain Way in Reydon, near Southwold, to be used for commercial units for small businesses with the hope of creating new jobs.

Champion Developments Ltd said the units would total 803 sq m and there would be 24 parking spaces for the eight units, which would be suitable for general industrial use.

The land is situated next to the Reydon Business Park.

Planning case officer Michaelle Coupe said: "Environmental Protection has recommended conditions relating to working hours and the submission of details of any plant and equipment to ensure there is no undue noise impacts on nearby residents, which are considered reasonable in the interests of residential amenity and given the end users of the units are unknown."

The hours would be 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 7.30am to 1pm Saturdays.

Reydon Parish Council ecommended approval for the plans.


